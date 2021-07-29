Survey Reveals Majority of New Homeschooling Families Will Not Return to Brick-and-Mortar Schools This Fall

A national study reported that 72 percent of families who homeschooled during COVID-19 plan to continue this fall. Tweet this

Only 19 percent reported an intent to return to brick-and-mortar schools. Nine percent of respondents said they were still undecided about the fall term, citing concerns over the uncertain pandemic forecasts and new strains. Read the full summary of findings here .

"While our nation slowly reemerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many families still anxious about its implications for their children and the response of school districts to new variants," said Time4Learning Founder and President John Edelson. "Parents who sought out the school choice option as a temporary fix now realize homeschooling may be a long-term solution for their families."

National statistics reflect this persisting interest in alternative academic options. Last fall, the number of homeschooling families increased to more than 11 percent, up from five percent the prior year.

Santa Rosa, California resident Clint St. Martin, a survey respondent, says his family will continue homeschooling this fall. In May 2021, he enrolled his 10-year-old daughter in Time4Learning to ensure she remained grade-level proficient.

"After a poorly executed public school year, we have decided not to send her to public school in the fall," he said. "Homeschooling has reignited my daughter's interest in education. Why would we leave?"

Parents also use Time4Learning® for afterschool skill building and summer study, in the core areas of language arts, math, science, and social studies, as well as a variety of electives. The company also offers Time4Writing and Time4MathFacts to help with select skill areas.

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning is an award-winning, online curriculum for PreK-12th grade that teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, there's Time4Writing and Time4MathFacts to help with those skill areas. Interested families may visit Time4Learning.com for more information on how to get started , and to view demos .

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Medium . The Cambium family of companies includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

SOURCE Time4Learning

Related Links

http://www.Time4Learning.com

