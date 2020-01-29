Survey Reveals Men's Skin Care Habits Are Stuck In The Dark Ages

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiege Hanley, a company committed to creating Uncomplicated Skin Care for Men®, unveils fresh insights into men's skin care habits curated by a new survey.

Conducted by AcuPoll, the Men's Skin Care Survey by Tiege Hanley asks the age-old question, "What do men REALLY use when they wash?" Unsurprisingly, the replies make wives, girlfriends and mothers everywhere cringe.

The poll of over 1,000 men age 18 and above revealed that one-third of men admit to not washing their faces daily. Younger men are more likely to drop the ball on their daily face wash routine, with half of men age 18-24 admitting that they don't wash their faces daily. Sixty-three percent of men do not regularly use face wash and eleven percent say they've never even tried it! That means the majority of guys are still rinsing with water, slathering up with body wash or shampoo or even worse – plain old bar soap.

One-third of men surveyed revealed they wash their faces with bar soap. While it may not be obvious, most men would not want to rely on the soap that's cleaning their armpits and private parts on their faces. Save your face by dropping that bar due to its harsh effects on your face. Most commercial soaps have extremely high pH balances that can dry out your skin. How many men wear a jock strap as a hat? Forty-five percent of men think that bar soap is as effective as face wash and one-fifth of men use body wash to wash their faces.

"Tiege Hanley makes taking care of your skin so easy that men have no excuse to skip out on skin care," shares Tiege Hanley Founder Kelley Thornton. "With subscription-based systems, Tiege Hanley annihilates guess work with simple, sensible and affordable personalized systems."

Continues Thornton, "Our survey found that eighty percent of guys have no idea that using a skin care system formulated for men could maximize their overall results. Men and women need different skin care products due to the physiological differences in their skin. Guys produce more collagen and sebum than women, which makes their skin thicker and oilier. We make products specifically for men's unique skin care needs."

The good news … according to the survey, sixty percent of men HAD tried a skin care product designed for men. Compare that to research from the University of San Francisco that found a mere four percent of men used aesthetic products in 1990, and it points to definite movement in the right direction.

The bad news is that sixty percent of men are still doing it wrong. However, there's hope for these guys. Companies like Tiege Hanley remove the intimidation factor – offering men easy to follow guidance on how much, when and how-to apply skin care. Tiege Hanley even has instructional videos on their website created for each skin care system and every box comes with an easy to follow instruction guide.

When you look good, you feel good, and Tiege Hanley is determined to impart this on modern men. With a focus on SPF awareness, skin cancer prevention and the vital health benefits of caring for the largest organ, Tiege Hanley is reinventing the way men approach skin care.

ABOUT TIEGE HANLEY

At Tiege Hanley, we believe skin care for men should be simple, affordable and effective and we want to help every guy take better care of his skin. The subscription-based service gives men an uncomplicated, no-excuses approach to skin care and skin health.

