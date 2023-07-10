Survey Reveals Most Common Payment Methods for Online Casino Enthusiasts in Japan

News provided by

Site Creation Co., Ltd.

10 Jul, 2023, 02:41 ET

NAGOYA, Japan, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by Online casino information site "Oncasi Cash (https://airou-life.jp/)" operated by Site Creation Co., Ltd. has revealed the most common payment methods used by online casino players in Japan. The study aimed to investigate the usage of online casino deposits and disclose popular payment methods to help ease the concerns of future online casino users in Japan.

The survey, conducted between June 14 and June 18, 2023, targeted 106 Japanese online casino enthusiasts. The results indicated that credit cards, bank transfers, and debit cards are the most commonly used payment methods, accounting for over 80% of all deposits. Other payment methods including cryptocurrencies and prepaid cards are also used, but are less popular.

Other significant findings include:

  • The average deposit amount ranged from 5,000 to 30,000 yen, with smaller deposits being more prevalent. Those who deposited 30,000 yen or more were in the minority at 18.9%.
  • Ease of use, low fees, and reliable security are the primary criteria for selecting a payment method among respondents.
  • 84.9% of respondents have never encountered issues with depositing at online casinos.
  • 56.5% of participants expressed desired improvements or requests regarding online casino deposits, such as more deposit methods, enhanced security, faster deposit processing, and reduced fees.
  • 34.1% of respondents gather information on online casino deposit methods from official websites.
  • 67% of survey participants considered the safety of online casino deposit methods as the most crucial factor.
  • 78.3% of respondents expressed interest in additional promotions and bonuses when depositing at online casinos.

The full survey results, along with graphs and other visuals, can be found on the Oncasi Cash official website.

About Oncasi Cash:
Oncasi Cash is an online casino information site that provides beginner-friendly guides on starting an online casino, depositing and withdrawing money, and recommended games. Quoting from the survey results is allowed without prior contact, but please include the source title and URL for proper identification.
Japanese version: https://airou-life.jp/?p=77856
English version: https://en.airou-life.jp/?p=76866

CONTACT: [email protected] 

SOURCE Site Creation Co., Ltd.

