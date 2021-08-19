Survey Reveals People with Chronic Dry Eye Experience Misconceptions About Their Condition

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Health Union uncovers that many people living with chronic dry eye (CDE) feel that there are significant misconceptions about their condition, including what causes it, how it's treated and how it can impact quality of life. The inaugural Chronic Dry Eye In America survey sheds light on the perspectives and experiences of people impacted by chronic dry eye.

These results also support and fuel content and engagement for the recent launch of ChronicDryEye.net, Health Union's 34th condition-specific online health community.

Dry eye occurs when there aren't enough quality tears to lubricate and nourish the eye. According to the American Optometric Association, it can be caused by many factors - including advanced age, the use of certain medications or contact lenses, environmental factors and other medical conditions - and can lead to discomfort and vision problems. This can develop into chronic dry eye with severe symptoms, including light sensitivity, decreased or fluctuating vision, eye infections, pain and problems with tasks that require visual concentration, like driving and reading.

Chronic Dry Eye In America survey respondents reveal that other people often have a misunderstanding of the chronic dry eye patient journey. In fact, nearly half of respondents said that others don't understand what they're going through with chronic dry eye. Findings indicate that much of this could be due to some common misconceptions, or the attempt to equate chronic dry eye to more common - and often less severe - eye conditions, such as eye allergies and temporary dry eye.

The misconception most often faced by respondents - more than four in 10 - is other people relaying their own experiences with less severe or temporary dry eye and advising to use common over-the-counter eye drops. However, while many respondents use over-the-counter eye drops, many of their symptoms are pervasive, requiring use of different or additional medications, as well as procedures. More than half use prescription eye drops, 42% have had punctal plugs inserted and 19% currently use an eyelid wash to manage their dry eye symptoms.

"Most people do not realize that, for those suffering with chronic dry eye, typical eye drops are only a temporary fix," said ChronicDryEye.net patient advocate Erica Osborne . "The relief I get from those is short-lived, lasting for just a few minutes. This condition requires constant upkeep and is life-altering."

A third of respondents said others misperceive their dry eye as being just the result of allergies. However, some of the most common risk factors respondents identified were being female, medications they've used, living with an autoimmune condition, menopause, air quality and tobacco use.

Nearly a quarter of respondents have had other people reiterate the misconception that dry eye is "an old person's disease." While 78% of respondents were 60 or above, the condition is increasingly impacting younger individuals, potentially due to increased exposure to screens.

Another misconception, experienced by 23% of respondents, is that chronic dry eye is just about dryness. To somebody living with the condition, however, it is more complex. In addition to dryness, at least half of respondents said they had experienced the following symptoms during the previous month: foreign body sensation, eye fatigue, light sensitivity, blurred vision, a burning or scratchy sensation and itchy eyes. And respondents said they experienced seven symptoms a month on average.

"Misconceptions about a specific condition can have a truly negative impact on the patient journey because it can layer on top of physical symptoms and make people feel isolated and unvalidated," said Olivier Chateau, co-founder and CEO of Health Union. "There is a huge opportunity for the healthcare industry to drive awareness around chronic dry eye to address many of these misconceptions. Meanwhile, ChronicDryEye.net can provide individuals with the validation and support they need, as well as valuable information to better explain their condition to others."

The inaugural Chronic Dry Eye In America survey, fielded from Feb. 1 to Apr. 29, 2021, includes responses from 415 people diagnosed with chronic dry eye. Additional survey results may be available upon request, and more patient perspectives are explored at ChronicDryEye.net .

