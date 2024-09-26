Survey Reveals Strong Public Support for Copper Mining and Mining Education in Southern Arizona

Strong Support From Voters for Hudbay's Copper World Project and a Call for Increased Funding and Expansion of Mining Education Programs

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third annual survey, commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association and the University of Arizona School of Mining and Mineral Resources, support from voters for Arizona's copper mining industry and mining education is strong. The poll, conducted in late August, revealed that over 72% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining and over 70% believe mining education is very important for Arizona's future workforce. Hudbay Minerals' Copper World project garnered support from 53% of voters after being given a detailed description of the proposed mine located 28 miles south of Tucson (53% support, 37% oppose).

View PDF University of Arizona/Tucson Metro Chamber/Arizona Mining Association Southern Arizona Survey 2024

"The public's greater support for responsible mining practices reflects a growing understanding of the industry's vital role in our region's prosperity," said Michael Guymon, President & CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber. "Projects like Copper World are exemplary of the sustainable and innovative approach that the mining industry is taking to meet the world's demand for critical minerals while minimizing environmental impact."

"Arizona's copper industry continues to be essential not only for our economy but also for national security and reducing reliance on foreign imports," said Steve Trussell, Executive Director of the Arizona Mining Association. "Voters are recognizing that projects like Hudbay's Copper World Project provide a well-regulated, sustainable source of this vital resource while supporting our nation's renewable energy goals."

A Focus on Education

The survey also underscored the importance of mining education for informing the public and preparing future generations for careers in the industry. The University of Arizona School of Mining and Mineral Resources, a new partner in the poll, emphasized the need for increased educational initiatives. Misael Cabrera, Director of the School of Mining and Mineral Resources, emphasized the growing importance of education in the sector: "This year's poll highlights a clear demand for increased education about mining. The public is eager to see students learn how mining and minerals play an integral role in their daily lives. At the University of Arizona, we are committed to preparing the next generation of mining professionals, ensuring they have the knowledge and skills to make informed, responsible decisions in the industry."

Survey Findings

The poll also revealed that only 43% of respondents believe local government is doing enough to support local businesses and economic development in Southern Arizona, indicating that many feel the government could be doing more. Additionally, about 63% of voters agreed that Hudbay should be allowed to proceed with mining operations on private property, as long as local, state, and federal regulations are met.

The N=400 survey was conducted among likely voters in Southern Arizona from August 19–22, 2024. The live interview survey was conducted by HighGround Public Affairs with a sample balanced to represent likely turnout across party affiliation, age, region, and gender. The poll included both landline and cell phone users.

About Tucson Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1896, the Tucson Metro Chamber is a membership-based business advocacy and community development organization that represents over 1,500 businesses employing more than 160,000 individuals across Tucson and Pima County. The Chamber serves as a connector of leaders, a catalyst for business growth, and a champion for building a stronger community.

About Arizona Mining Association

The Arizona Mining Association (AMA) is the unified voice of responsible, sustainable, and safe mining in Arizona. AMA supports educational programs that promote the importance and benefits of mining to the economy and quality of life. Through AMA's advocacy, Arizona is positioned as the premier location for mining investment in the United States.

About the University of Arizona School of Mining & Mineral Resources

The School of Mining & Mineral Resources connects and catalyzes the entire university's mining and mineral faculty, research and curriculum. The School supports the top ranked Lowell Program in Economic Geology, the Mining and Geological Engineering Department -- one of only 14 accredited mining engineering degree programs in the United States, the Geotechnical Center of Excellence, the Center for Environmentally Sustainable Mining, the Center for Hydroclimate Sciences, the Mine Safety Center, the Global Mining Law Center, the Hyperspectral Research Consortium, and the Lowell Institute for Mineral Resources.

SOURCE Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce