Survey Reveals Tech and Trends that Changed Consumers Lives During the 2010's

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a world-leading provider of mobile, web, connected and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, fueled by emerging technologies including machine intelligence, mixed reality, and blockchain, today announced the results of their latest technology survey revealing the sentiment of over 1000 consumers on the tech, other than smartphones, that most changed their lives during the 2010's. Notably, the survey found streaming entertainment (23%), online shopping (25%) and high-speed home internet (26%) as the leading technologies that changed consumers' lives the most during the 2010's

Other findings include a strong desire for Self Driving Cars, with 30% naming it as the top technology they "expected to become fully 'ready' during the 2010's but has not yet happened," along with almost one third naming it the top tech they are excited about for the coming decade. In addition, half of consumers say their smartphone has surpassed their computer for day-to-day usefulness during the past five years.

"In seeing the amazing effect smartphones have had during the 2010's, we wanted to take a look at what other tech most changed lives to consumers within their homes," said Jonathan Sasse, president at Metova. "It's impressive to see the profound shift high-speed internet has had on our culture – bringing activities such as shopping and even seeing a movie, which were not too long ago done on-the-go, right to consumer's living room couch."

For a freely reusable infographic summarizing 2010's Tech Trend survey highlights please visit: http://Metova.com/techinfographic/

Additional Metova 2019 consumer tech sentiment surveys include: Internet of Things , Mobile First , the Connected Car and Smartphones and Healthcare .

Metova 2010's Tech Trends Survey Results:

Almost half of consumers say their phone surpassed their computer for day-to-day usefulness from 2015 - present, while more than one quarter say it has not happened yet

Streaming Entertainment (23%), Online Shopping (25%) and High-Speed Home Internet (26%) are the tech that consumers say changed their lives the most during the 2010's

Amazon Prime is the leading online shopping service (93%) followed by eBay at 5% and Walmart at 1%

Streaming entertainment (58%) is the top way high-speed internet changed lives during the 2010's, followed by Gaming at 13% and Video calls at 11%

Netflix is the leading streaming entertainment service with 45% of respondents using it the most, followed by YouTube at 21% and Amazon Prime Video at 10%

Televisions are the most used connected home device (48%)

Self driving Cars (29%) were the top technology that consumers "expected to become fully 'ready' during the 2010's but has not yet happened" – with 31% saying it is the top tech they are looking forward to in the coming decade

A 2019 IoT Breakthrough award winner, Metova provides a complete range of technology-centered services designed to equip businesses to lead their market and increase customer loyalty by leveraging emerging solutions for mobile, web, connected home, connected car, and IoT technologies. Metova strategists and architects help companies solve problems in all industries ranging from services and entertainment, to finance and logistics and everything in between, specializing in evaluating a companies' existing technology and their customers' needs to prepare for and execute the enormous task of digital transformation.

ABOUT METOVA

Founded in 2006, Metova is a leading strategic technology partner, providing a turnkey solution to research, initiate and complete a meaningful digital transformation. As a key development and strategic partner for leading 'connected' companies including Yale Locks and TruGreen, Metova not only continuously builds on their technical expertise but also strives to understand consumer outlook and trends through industry-trusted surveys, analysis, reporting and more. This ongoing pipeline of information combined with world-leading development, design, marketing, and technology skills enables Metova to provide unparalleled strategic advising combined with end-to-end execution.

Metova's work environment promotes a unique culture of teamwork, creativity and personal development that attracts leading engineering, strategy and design talent. To learn more, please visit metova.com or metova.com/jobs

Copyright © 2009-2020 by Metova Inc, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Metova

Related Links

http://www.metova.com

