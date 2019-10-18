Survey Reveals that Menopausal Women Prefer Oral Medication Over Topical Options to Treat Vaginal Dryness

Survey conducted by Duchesnay USA and FabOverFifty.com helps increase awareness of treatment options for vaginal symptoms of menopause

ROSEMONT, PA, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Duchesnay USA, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to women's health, sponsored an online survey conducted on FabOverFifty.com , a leading online platform for women over 50, from July 8 to August 15, 2019. The survey was developed to identify women's concerns and preferences regarding prescription treatment options for vaginal dryness due to menopause. Of the 235 women who answered the questionnaire, 163 matched the survey target demographic: self-described postmenopausal women reporting experiencing vaginal dryness and/or painful sex*.

Among the 163 survey respondents who reported experiencing vaginal dryness and/or painful sex due to menopause, 45% (n=74/163) indicated that they would prefer an oral pill to a topical treatment. However, when asked what treatment options they have heard of for treating vaginal dryness, only 28% (n=46/163) were aware that an oral pill treatment actually exists.

Fortunately, awareness is growing about a prescription medication from Duchesnay USA; Osphena® (ospemifene) is the first and only FDA-approved, once-daily, non-hormonal oral pill for the treatment of moderate to severe vaginal dryness and/or painful sex, symptoms of VVA due to menopause. Osphena® has a Boxed Warning regarding endometrial cancer and cardiovascular disorders. Possible side effects include hot flashes, vaginal discharge, muscle spasms, headache, excessive sweating, heavy vaginal bleeding and night sweats.

For decades, treatments for vaginal symptoms of menopause were limited to topical moisturizers, lubricants, creams and inserts. Many women also find them uncomfortable and inconvenient to use. (Among respondents who characterized topical treatments as inconvenient, 87% (n=45/52) cited "messiness" as their main complaint.)

Until recently, the only alternative to these topical treatments was hormone replacement therapy or products that contained estrogen, both of which raised safety concerns for many women. In fact, among survey respondents, 59% (n=95/163) expressed apprehension about using a product that contains estrogen and 68% (n=111/163) indicated that they would prefer a treatment that is non-hormonal.

"As a company dedicated to women's health, Duchesnay is proud to offer women suffering from these conditions a treatment option that addresses their reluctance to use a product that they find uncomfortable and/or inconvenient and provides an alternative to estrogen-based treatments. By working to eliminate these barriers to treatment, Osphena® helps women get the relief they deserve", explained Dean Hopkins, General Manager of Duchesnay USA.

Women experiencing symptoms of menopause, including vaginal dryness and/or painful sex can obtain valuable information at osphena.com.

Please see below for Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warning regarding endometrial cancer and cardiovascular disorders, and full Prescribing Information below.

*No screening was performed to confirm identity of and/or answers provided by survey respondents.

About Duchesnay USA

Duchesnay USA is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. The company focuses on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Duchesnay USA also commercializes a broad portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at various stages of their lives. For more information, visit duchesnayusa.com.

About FabOverFifty.com

FabOverFifty.com embraces it all: Her fashion and beauty, sex and relationships, health and wellness, career and passions. It relates to the changes in her body, her attitude and her direction with intelligence, originality, humor, class, and style.

FabOverFifty.com's exclusive interviews with experts across the board, and first-person stories about everything from plastic surgery to sexual experiences give the site its spirit and energy.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION INCLUDING BOXED WARNING AND INDICATION

Indication: What is Osphena?

Osphena is a prescription oral pill that treats moderate to severe painful intercourse and/or moderate to severe vaginal dryness, both symptoms of changes in your vagina, due to menopause.

Most Important Information you should know about Osphena

WARNING: ENDOMETRIAL CANCER and CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS

Osphena works like estrogen in the lining of the uterus (endometrium), but can work differently in other parts of the body. Taking estrogen alone or Osphena may increase your chance for getting cancer of the lining of the uterus. Vaginal bleeding after menopause may be a warning sign of cancer of the lining of the uterus. Your healthcare provider should check any unusual vaginal bleeding to find out the cause, so tell him or her right away if this happens while you are using Osphena.

Osphena may increase your chances of having a stroke or blood clots.

You and your healthcare provider should talk regularly about whether you still need treatment with Osphena.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have unusual vaginal bleeding, changes in vision or speech, sudden new severe headaches, and pains in your chest or legs with or without shortness of breath, weakness and fatigue.

Who should not take OSPHENA?

Osphena should not be used if you have unusual vaginal bleeding, have or have had certain types of cancers, have or have had blood clots, had a stroke or heart attack, have severe liver problems, are allergic to Osphena or any of its ingredients, or think you may be pregnant. Tell your healthcare provider if you are going to have surgery or will be on bed rest.

POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS

Serious but less common side effects can include:

stroke

blood clots

cancer of the lining of the uterus

Less serious, but common side effects include:

hot flushes or flashes

vaginal discharge

muscle spasms

headache

excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis)

heavy vaginal bleeding (vaginal hemorrhage)

night sweats

Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines and supplements you take, as some medicines may affect how Osphena works. Osphena may also affect how other medicines work.

Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

SOURCE Duchesnay USA

Related Links

https://www.DuchesnayUSA.com/

