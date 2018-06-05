Survey Reveals U.S. Hispanic Millennial Caregivers Want Better Sources Of Information On Heart Healthy Diets For Their Aging Loved Ones

While it is a source of great cultural pride within the Hispanic community to provide assistance for the older generations, nearly half (44%) of caregivers polled admitted feeling stressed and even at times overwhelmed by the responsibility. The survey of Hispanic adults revealed the majority are worried about the heart health of their aging loved ones and want more information to help them incorporate more heart-healthy foods into meal plans. Education that fresh avocados can help reduce the risk of heart disease because they are good sources of fiber, have naturally good fats and have no cholesterol nor sodium, was well received with more than 90% expressing peace of mind and over 90% intending to research more recipes and meal options including avocados.

"It's a beautiful tradition within the Hispanic community to become a caregiver to our parents and abuelitos as they get older," said Sylvia Melendez-Klinger, registered dietitian and Saborea Uno Hoy® spokesperson. "The duty is a great source of happiness but can also be challenging if we don't have the right resources, including insights on which foods are good for the heart. Resources like SaboreaUnoHoy.com offer support in both English and Spanish including nutrition tips and delicious recipes certified by the American Heart Association as heart healthy."

The survey further revealed a prevailing misperception among Hispanics about dietary fat. Over 75% of Hispanic Millennial Caregivers incorrectly agreed that it is best to avoid all fats in foods as much as possible. For all ages, fat is a major source of energy that helps the body absorb nutrients from foods. Saturated fats (and trans fats) are often labeled "bad fats" because they tend to raise "bad" (LDL) cholesterol levels in the blood and increase the risk for heart disease. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's MyPlate program advises cutting back on foods containing saturated fats and trans-fats to lower the risk of heart diseaseii. "Good" (unsaturated) fats, like those naturally found in fresh avocados, however, are beneficial, a great substitute for foods high in bad fats and do not raise cholesterol levels.

Healthy eating is relevant at all ages. Saborea Uno Hoy® is a science-based food and wellness education program developed to encourage Americans to include fresh avocados in everyday healthy eating plan. Find easy-to-prepare recipes featuring healthy avocados such as the new Quinoa Chicken Avocado Soup at SaboreaUnoHoy.com.

Survey Methodology

This report represents the findings of an online survey conducted among a representative sample of 752 Hispanic adults in the U.S. ages 18 years of age or older. The study was fielded using ORC International's twice-monthly Hispanic CARAVAN® Omnibus survey and was 'live' during the period February 23-March 3, 2018.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is an agriculture promotion group established in 2002 to promote the consumption of Hass Avocados in the United States. A 12-member board representing domestic producers and importers of Hass Avocados directs HAB's promotion, research and information programs under supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. Funding for HAB comes from Hass avocado producers and importers in the United States. In 2010, HAB established a nutrition research program to increase awareness and improve understanding of the unique benefits of avocados to human health. Visit SaboreaUnoHoy.com for bilingual recipes and articles on or related to fresh avocados, their nutrients and eating patterns that include them. Follow HAB on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

i National Heart Lung and Blood Institute, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

ii Choose MyPlate, September 2015

