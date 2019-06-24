Survey Reveals Widespread Dissatisfaction With The Delaware Chancery Court

DOVER, Del., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A staggering amount of Delaware citizens have expressed dissatisfaction with the Chancery Court's proposed reforms and the state government's transparency, according to a recent survey.

The survey, released in April by Slingshot Strategies, LLC., noted 79% of Delaware voters and 77% of registered Democrats demand judges to disclose relationships with lawyers. In addition, about 70% of both Delaware voters and registered Democrats propose custodians to disclose conflicts of interests to the general public. The sweeping support for additional disclosure from the Chancery Court is heavily linked to the overwhelming frustration citizens have for the state government.

According to the survey, 92% of voters agree that the state government is dishonest and 58% believe it is nearly impossible to hold local politicians accountable for their actions. Almost 50% feel helpless in the fight for their voices and concerns to be addressed, due to political bias and nepotism in Delaware politics.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware have demanded more transparency, equity, accountability and freedom of speech from the Chancery Court, only to be denied such basic Constitutional rights. On June 14, 2019, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware volunteers were forcibly removed from the Delaware Chancery Court after using their First Amendment rights to request transparency. While the group was denied the right to distribute information to those most closely associated with the Court system, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware will continue to bring their push for accountability to the residents of Delaware through media advertisements in the News Journal, as well as other local media.

Influential leaders such as Chancellor Bouchard halt Delaware Chancery Court reform and Delaware's reputation as a hub for headquarters and businesses are being negatively affected. Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is committed to exposing the clandestine processes of Delaware's Chancery Court. "The long-standing corruption and white washing of justice in the Delaware Chancery Court is abhorrent and unethical," said Miranda Wessinger, president of the Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. "The citizens of Delaware deserve transparency and accountability from local political leaders. Our efforts to serve the Delaware people will not be impeded, regardless of the bureaucratic push back. We are determined to keep Delaware's reputation as a thriving and profitable business state."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue.

While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org .

