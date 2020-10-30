Survey Says: Americans Prefer "MADE IN USA"

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans say they prefer products that are Made in the USA and they are willing to pay up to 20% more for them.

The Reshoring Institute recently surveyed nearly 500 Americans across the country and asked if they prefer to buy products that are labeled "Made in USA." Would they be willing to pay more for these items? Nearly 70% of the respondents indicated that they prefer American-made products. Slightly more than 83% responded that they would pay up to 20% more for products made domestically. Respondents to the survey were both consumers and industrial buyers.

"The strong preference for American-made products has been a growing trend over the past several years," she said.

Perception of Better Quality

The survey also asked a series of questions about the perceived quality of products made in the USA. Over 46% of respondents believe that products manufactured in America are of better quality than those manufactured in other countries. In the Reshoring Institute survey, there was no evidence offered that American-made products are better – it was simply a perception. The likely influencers in this perception include political rhetoric against goods made in China, loss of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., and past experience with poorly made and inferior foreign products.

The full results of the survey are available here for downloading: https://reshoringinstitute.org/made-in-usa-survey/

