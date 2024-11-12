SURVEY SAYS: WHAT ONE-THIRD OF FIRST-TIME PARENTS WISHED THEY DID (OR KNEW) WHEN BRINGING BABY HOME

Research Shows First-Time Parents 'Longed for More' in Reflecting on Who they Wish They Were

Leading technology startup LittleOne.Care ™ behind Elora* – the first radiation-free pregnancy & baby wellness monitor – explored the experiences of parents reflecting on their early days of parenthood, surfacing emotional and informational gaps they faced.

The national study** revealed that one-in-three (32 percent) first-time parents wish they had thrived rather than simply survived those earliest years. The research also identified key areas of support and qualities parents wish were in their child-rearing diaper bag when first bringing baby home, including:

Boosted Self-Confidence. Two-in-five (38 percent) felt they lacked confidence to find the help they needed.

Two-in-five (38 percent) felt they lacked confidence to find the help they needed. Greater Engagement. 30 percent of first-time parents felt they could have done more to support their babies' development.

30 percent of first-time parents felt they could have done more to support their babies' development. Stronger Awareness. 30 percent of new parents wish they could've had more insight into what was happening while their babies were in someone else's trusted care.

30 percent of new parents wish they could've had more insight into what was happening while their babies were in someone else's trusted care. More Answers, Fewer Questions. One-quarter (26 percent) of new parents never really knew how well they were caring for their children.

"The many modern-day parenting tools available can empower parents, especially first-timers, to thrive rather than just survive. While parenting is one of the toughest roles anyone can play, help and a supportive community are within reach," said Ami Meoded, chief marketing officer at LittleOne.Care. "Elora helps take much of the guesswork out of parenting, providing peace-of mind for new parents who can rest assured that they're really doing all they can for themselves and their children's growth."

Beyond how first-time parents felt about their own abilities, they also faced questions from their social circles that now carried new weight, often leading to mixed feelings. Parenting can be overwhelming, and many don't know how much to share about their new reality. In fact, three-in-ten (29 percent) new parents admitted they froze and didn't know how to respond when simply asked how they are doing, while 27 percent were repeatedly asked about when more kids were on the way.

The U.S. Surgeon General's recent advisory on parental mental health & well being called "Parents Under Pressure" echoes the needs of today's parents and caregivers, calling for community support in raising the next generation. Given the larger context of mental health concerns amongst parents, it's understandable (but no less difficult) that parents can benefit from support in navigating their new life stage.

Elora, a wearable device for pregnancy and baby care, directly addresses the needs of new parents during the crucial 'first 1,000 days' – a period proven to influence lifelong health – by providing insights and support based on their babies' daily interactions. Through the LittleOne.Care mobile app (via App Store and Google Play ), it tracks all aspects of baby development, providing tailored insights on activity levels, emotional and social development, sleep tracking, nutritional insights and more, all designed to help parents navigate their new season of life with confidence. And, when questions arise, Elora connects users with a built-in community of baby care experts across all specialties to lend personalized guidance.

*Elora is not a medical device and the LittleOne.Care application is intended for informational purposes only, not as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

**Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 1,015 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 5.6 percent among parents.

