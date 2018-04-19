Survey Sets Out to Identify Unique Challenges Faced by Pennsylvania's Approximately 60,000 Women Veterans

"Veterans face a number of challenges transitioning back to civilian status, including access to health care, unemployment and behavioral health issues," said Maj. Gen. (ret.) Eric Weller, DMVA deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. "Understanding the needs and the unique challenges of our female veterans is the first step in making sure we provide the right benefits, services and programs. We ask Pennsylvania's women veterans of all service eras to complete the survey."

Weller said that the survey data could be used to recommend policies or procedures that address issues women veterans face as a result of military service.

"We are making a conscious effort to identify challenges and to improve the quality of life for Pennsylvania's women veterans," said Weller.

The comprehensive survey is available online for easy completion and submission at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PADMVAWomenVeteransSurvey. Key survey topics focus on benefits and services, access to health care and veterans service organizations.

The survey is available for completion now through midnight, June 18, 2018.



