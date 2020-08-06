Survey Shows 54% of Americans Face Serious Financial Hardship and Bankruptcy Due to Continuing COVID-19 Impact

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With America continuing to trend in the opposite direction on COVID-19 case totals, the frustration and outrage felt by the country now includes apathy, pessimism and potential bankruptcy for a significant portion of residents (21%), according to a new survey from Unity Band, a smart wearable device and app with easy-to-understand insights specifically designed to help users manage their COVID-19 exposure risk.

There's growing discontent around the response to COVID-19; 87% of Americans are frustrated with the lack of compliance on safety guidelines such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, interesting when paired with the CDC's finding that 17% of people report they rarely or never wear a mask. Clearly there's a disconnect between feelings and actions. It's not just an eagerness to get back to regular social lives driving resentment, more than 1 in 5 are facing financial ruin and that's if disruptions only last another 6 to 12 months.

Most are not banking on a vaccine as a cure-all for the pandemic or even to lift most restrictions; only 19% of Americans believe that a vaccine will end major disruptions from COVID-19 when it's available. Meanwhile, the majority (61%) of the other 81%, expect it'll take at least six months from when a vaccine is released for things to get somewhat back to normal and 39% expect to be dealing with COVID in some way for the next few years.

Unity Band surveyed more than 1,000 Americans, across all age groups, income classes and regions, to better understand how the country is coping nearly six months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Other key findings and trends include:

While most people expect their symptoms to leave them bedridden at the worst, women anticipated having more severe reactions than men; 61% of women surveyed expect to be bedridden or worse, while only 51% of men expect the same experience.

Individuals prioritized concern for transmitting COVID-19 to friends and loved ones, compared to contracting the virus themselves or infecting those they come into contact with in their daily lives.

When given the choice, 17% would still take a cruise without a vaccine.

More than 58% of people say they can't go on vacation.

Close to 1 in 6 people (15%) aren't comfortable sharing their health information with their employer.

More than 50% of people say they would be willing to go back to their workplace if their company could bring them back safely using smart tech solutions. Men are slightly more eager than women to get back into the office (33% vs. 25%) but respondents from West South Central US are the most concerned with heading back to work, 57% indicating there's nothing that can be done to make them feel safe. Almost half (47%) of people could see themselves going back to an office even without a vaccine - second only to dining indoors (55%).

The survey represents just how confusing this moment in time is for so many Americans. Whether they've had to cancel important family obligations, had financial impacts, or had to navigate both the health of themselves and others, our lives are forever changed. There's real frustration with the ongoing disruptions and with the lack of compliance to safety guidelines.

"When I look at this survey, I see a collection of Americans that are looking for ways to create a new normal for themselves - one that illuminates social acceptance and instant gratification for those looking to start new routines as they navigate the world," said Sunny Kapoor, COO and co-founder at Unity Band.

"The idea of unity is an inherently human trait, and as we all look for answers and solutions to mitigate this moment in time, it's up to every one of us to do everything in our power to keep ourselves and everyone around us safe, people's futures are depending on it."

About Unity Band

Unity Band is a smart wearable band and accompanying or stand-alone app with easy-to-understand insights specifically designed to help users manage their risk of contracting COVID-19 so they can go about their day with confidence. Built by a team with diverse backgrounds including entrepreneurs, electrical engineers, security and privacy practitioners, epidemiologists and surgeon generals, the Unity Band combines cutting-edge research and knowledge to help keep wearers safe and back to as much of their "normal" lives as they feel comfortable doing based on their personal risk threshold. Unity Band is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale.

