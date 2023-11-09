Survey Shows Americans Want Less Taylor Swift In Football Coverage

News provided by

What If Media Group

09 Nov, 2023, 07:54 ET

FORT LEE, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Football fans have had enough of Taylor Swift and her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. According to an October 30th poll of 16,000 random Americans via The American Survey (powered by What If Media Group), the share of Americans who say they want less Swift in their football coverage is an overwhelming 89.3%.

It's not just the men. Data shows only a 1% difference between the sexes' reported Taylor-fatigue — 89.9% for men and 88.9% for women. As for age brackets, respondents in their thirties are the most vocally disdainful, with a disapproval rate topping 92%, while those 24-and-under and 76-and-over are slightly more tolerant of "Traylor" at around 87%. And although Kansans and Missourians remain among the least disillusioned by the Swift inundation, a resounding 85.9% and 83.8% want to see less of her, respectively.

The NFL and its networks may soon realize they flew too close to the sun too quickly. But until Swift no longer represents a conspiracy-theory-worthy market opportunity for the league, football fans may be forced to endure even more red lipstick, luxury suite reactions, and quite possibly a multi-platinum breakup record.

All data reported by The American Survey represents at least 16,000 responses from our 500,000 daily users, giving us a 99% confidence level with a margin of error of +/-1%. We poll efficiently and randomly from our pool of users across the United States. To learn more about this survey or how our surveys can help you, contact: https://whatifmediagroup.com/pr/

What If Media Group is an award-winning performance marketing company based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. What If makes it possible for the world's leading brands to acquire valuable new customers at scale by leveraging the company's first-party, data-driven engagement and re-engagement strategies. To learn more about What If, visit: https://whatifmediagroup.com/

SOURCE What If Media Group

Also from this source

What If Media Group Recognized on Inc. 5000 List for Seventh Consecutive Year

What If Media Group Recognized on Inc. 5000 List for Seventh Consecutive Year

What If Media Group has done it again. For the seventh consecutive year, the award-winning performance marketing company has earned a spot on the Inc....
What If Media Group Awarded for Innovation Technology

What If Media Group Awarded for Innovation Technology

What If Media Group has been named "Organization of the Year" by the Business Intelligence Group for their 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.