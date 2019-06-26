Survey Shows Apartment Living Comes with Cringe-worthy Moments

"Living in close proximity to other people often brings about awkward and interesting situations for renters," said Cyrus Claffey, co-founder, and CEO of ButterflyMX. "We aimed to gain a better understanding of those situations in this survey and came away with some valuable insights that we will use to further refine our products and features."

While the complaints and struggles uncovered by the survey were sure to be recognized by anyone who has rented an apartment, exactly how renters interacted with management was surprising. According to the study, even when it was in the best interest of the renter, such as reporting a disturbance or getting something repaired, renters still hesitated reaching out.

"These findings highlight many of the prevailing issues apartment communities and their residents are facing," said Chase Harrington, president and chief operating officer at Entrata. "We'll use the insights gathered from this survey as we continue our focus on providing innovative technology solutions built to improve the resident living experience and make life easier for apartment managers everywhere."

Key findings of the survey include the following:

Renters will try fixing the problem themselves before calling management. When asked about reporting problems where the renter was at fault, 100 percent said they'd try to fix the problem themselves. Twenty-eight percent said they wouldn't report the problem at all, while 21 percent said they'd eventually report it, but delay it for a week or more. In fact, 10 percent of residents believe a repair may have ended up costing their property more money because they tried to fix it themselves first.

"We learned from this survey that technology can help alleviate many of the problems renters face," said Claffey. "Renter complaints over package delivery, difficulties communicating with management, issues dealing with service providers—all of these can be mitigated through today's property management systems and building entry solutions."

Methodology

Generated by Entrata and ButterflyMX and fielded in March 2019, the survey collected online responses via Qualtrics from 1,054 U.S. consumers who are over the age of 18 and rent an apartment.

About ButterflyMX



ButterflyMX, creator of the smart intercom, has developed the most secure and convenient building entry platform that tethers cloud-based software to intuitive touchscreen hardware. Our mission is to facilitate convenient and verified entry for people in the built world. To date, ButterflyMX has facilitated more than 10 million door release transactions and is installed in more than 2,700 properties across the U.S. and internationally. ButterflyMX has been adopted in buildings developed, owned and managed by the most trusted names in real estate, including Greystar, AvalonBay Communities, Bozzuto, CA Ventures, Lennar, Lincoln Property Company and Equity Residential. The company is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at www.butterflymx.com .

About Entrata

Founded in 2003, Entrata® is multifamily real estate's fastest-growing technology company. It provides the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access Platform as a Service (PaaS) system. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, Entrata® PaaS currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. Entrata's open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs. For more information, go to www.entrata.com .

