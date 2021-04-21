Survey Shows Banks Love Their DCI Core

HUTCHINSON, Kan., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a 2020 survey of community bankers once again reveals nearly 100% satisfaction in Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and iCoreGO™ digital banking solutions for community banks and credit unions nationwide.

The annual survey–measuring satisfaction on 33 different metrics–once again received a 100% response from iCore360 clients, who rated their likelihood of continuing their relationship with DCI at an astounding 96% overall.

"DCI has always had the best service and their product is excellent," said Nikki Nichols, Manager of Valley State Bank in Kansas. "It is such a pleasure doing business with them."

DCI credits the high satisfaction to its unique blend of private ownership, strong core principles, client-led development and highly personal customer relationships.

"With DCI I have a voice," said Michelle Corona, VP, Business Resource Manager at Oregon Pacific Bank in Oregon, adding, "I have the ability to speak with the people making the decisions about features and programming and having DCI really consider my input. Other core providers don't do that. This sets DCI apart for sure!"

The 2020 results continue decades of overall satisfaction ratings above 90%.

Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and CEO, commented, "These survey results prove that our commitment to principles like trust, transparency and always putting the customer first really does make a measurable difference, year after year. And we're very proud of that. Not even a pandemic could weaken the unique bond we share with our bankers."

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and iCoreGO™ multi-channel consumer banking solutions for community banks nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360 and iCoreGO, DCI provides private ATM network/card management, teller solutions, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech Forward Top 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

