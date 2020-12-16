Survey Shows CBD Has Positive Impact on Migraines

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly-released information from a clinically-validated survey shows an overwhelming majority of headache sufferers could benefit from taking CBD oil. Conducted by Axon Relief, the Headache Impact Test (Hit-6™) survey asked participants about their headache impact both before and after using Axon's specific formula of CBD oil. At the end of the 30-day trial period, 86% of respondents reported decreased headache impact.

Axon CBD Oil for Migraine Used in Survey Axon CBD Oil for Migraine in Dropper

The survey is significant, due to the fact that while there is an abundance of anecdotal accounts of people using CBD oil with good results for migraine, there is very little in the way of standardized results. One hundred and five people with migraine participated in the 30-day survey.

The CBD oil used in the study is made in Utah by Axon Relief. During the trial period, users of Axon's CBD oil experienced an average of 3.8 fewer headache days when compared to before they used the oil, for a 23% reduction. "Our goal is to explore if our CBD isolate can help people who suffer from chronic headaches, like migraine. The results of the survey are promising," says Ben Rollins, founder of Axon Relief.

Condition severity of survey participants varied, including low-frequency to high-frequency episodic migraine, as well as chronic migraine. Chronic migraine sufferers are defined as people who experience 15 to 29 headache days over a 30-day period. In this survey, participants with chronic migraine saw a 33% reduction in their headache days. The number of participants experiencing daily headaches was reduced from 15 at the beginning of the study to 10 by the end of the study — a 33% drop.

One example of the positive impact revealed in the survey comes from a participant by the name of Glen, who says, "...Since the '90s I've been on constant high doses of carbamazepine and gabapentin. The periodic pain breakthroughs were only controlled by hydrocodone, which always made me feel...uncomfortable. What a change CBD Oil has made: no more carbamazepine or hydrocodone, and only half the gabapentin -- and far better pain control. Pain breakthroughs still happen, but another squirt of Axon CBD, and the pain is gone within 15 minutes. I have no side effects."

Another participant succinctly reported that Axon CBD, "has significantly helped with my chronic migraines. If taken at onset, I can rely on it to take the edge off relatively quickly."

Axon CBD Oil is designed specifically for people with migraine disease. It has stronger than average dosage, contains no extra flavors, colors, or THC. It's made in an FDA registered facility from USA raw materials and tested by a 3rd party lab.

Axon Relief has just released an extra strength version of their CBD, which includes 3500mg of CBD versus the current 1000mg. They are also working on the release of Trodiax, a new vitamin supplement that combines CBD isolate with natural ingredients that show promise for migraine sufferers. The natural ingredients in Trodiax are recommended by the American Headache Society .

While these results for CBD look promising, studies will continue to assess how it affects migraine sufferers. For more information about the survey and CBD for migraine, visit axonrelief.com/cbd-oil-migraines.



Axon Relief was founded in 2017 to create supplement products for people with migraine. The team continues research-based improvements to the tools they create to help migraine sufferers experience fewer headaches.

