Survey Shows Cost and Safety as Primary Reasons for Personal Prescription Importation from Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI) today released survey results highlighting the reasons Americans continue to purchase their personal prescriptions from licensed and legitimate online pharmacies in Canada, safely, at considerable cost savings, and often at the recommendation of a healthcare provider.

The majority of respondents – 94 percent – cited cost as the main reason they order their medications from licensed, legitimate online pharmacies, which is an increase from last year's survey in which 79 percent of respondents cited cost as the main reason. In addition, 97 percent of survey respondents would recommend ordering prescription medications from an online pharmacy in Canada to their friends and family members.

Nearly half of respondents (48 percent) have been ordering their medications from Canada for more than four years.

"This survey shows the realities of personal prescription importation as a viable option for accessing medications safely and at considerable savings, which is essential for many Americans who struggle with skyrocketing drug prices," said Tracy Cooley, Executive Director of the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation.

This year's survey also showed an increase in the percentage of people who are hearing about online pharmacies from their healthcare provider or pharmacist – 39 percent of survey respondents indicated that a healthcare provider or pharmacist told them about online pharmacies compared to 26 percent in last year's survey.

"The high cost of prescription drugs has created a health and economic crisis in this country. Personal prescription importation gives Americans a lifeline for affording safe medications and many healthcare providers and pharmacists support importation as a viable option for their patients," said Cooley.

CPPI conducted this online survey between September 3, 2018 and November 12, 2018. Based on the universe of followers of CPPI, this sample of 1,354 responses represents findings with a standard sampling error of plus or minus 5 percent.

Below are highlighted findings from our national survey:

Importing prescription medications from safe, verified pharmacies in Canada provides a lifeline to those in need of affordable life-saving and health maintenance medications.

For more information on personal prescription importation and how to find an online pharmacy that you can trust, please visit this link: https://personalimportation.org/

About the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation

https://personalimportation.org

The Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI) is a national nonprofit patient advocacy organization that fights for Americans' access to safe, affordable prescription medications from Canada for personal use. Tens of millions of Americans – especially the elderly and others on fixed incomes – struggle to pay the extremely high price of prescription medications in the U.S. We are here to be their voice.

Thousands of Americans use licensed Canadian pharmacies annually, to purchase their daily prescription medications at an affordable price. We believe that all Americans have a right to affordable medications. It is time to change the current U.S. policy on this issue to provide immediate access to life-saving medications, taken daily for chronic health conditions, at affordable prices.

