Survey Shows Many Americans Think Finding an In-Network Psychiatrist More Grueling Than Filing Taxes

Despite high receptivity to mental health treatment, major roadblocks still exist when accessing care, including lack of awareness about insurance options

Negative perception and misinformation pervade mental health care, with the stigma of seeking help a leading barrier for a majority of respondents

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care and one of the largest employers of psychiatrists in the United States, reveals major roadblocks in understanding and accessing mental health care in America, even as overall awareness of mental health treatment is high. Virtual care has streamlined access, but issues like stigma mean mental health providers must continue to educate the public about the benefits of treatment.

Mental health treatment in the U.S. is at a crossroads. 90% of Americans believe the country is experiencing a mental health crisis. Barriers to access including cost, proximity to care, and wait times contribute to this crisis by complicating or delaying treatment, or leading people to not seek help at all.

While 79% of respondents were open to seeking mental health treatment, and a majority have received mental health treatment or know an immediate family member who has (56%), they have gaps in knowledge that may put them at a disadvantage when seeking help. For example, 38% do not know that psychiatrists have medical degrees. 13% believe psychiatrists and therapists provide the same treatment. Most (76%) know psychiatrists can prescribe medication, though this is strongly correlated with age: Boomers (85%), Gen X (80%), Millennials (71%), and Gen Z (64%). These blind spots may contribute to why Gen Z battles anxiety and depression at a higher rate than other generations.

Insurance issues plague access to mental health treatment, too. 60% say that finding a psychiatrist who accepts their insurance is one of the top obstacles to seeking mental health care, and 39% do not know psychiatric appointments can be covered by insurance. 40% believe the process of finding a local psychiatrist who accepts their insurance is more grueling than filing their taxes. But insurance is not the only hurdle to booking an appointment; the negative stigma surrounding mental health care is cited by more than half (53%) of survey respondents as a top barrier to seeking help, which can contribute to worsening symptoms .

These factors — high receptivity to mental health treatment but a lack of knowledge about how psychiatrists work, the insurance options available, and psychiatry's enduring stigma — combine to create an environment where patients looking for support do not know where to turn. Addressing these trends should be the top priority for mental health professionals who understand the importance of improving access to psychiatric care in the U.S.

Virtual mental health care has been critical in opening doors for those who want help by simplifying the journey between patient and practitioner. For that reason, it's no surprise most people prefer virtual appointments because of their convenience. In fact, most people (68%) would not see a psychiatrist if virtual visits were not available. Not needing to travel (63%), joining appointments from home (57%), and flexible appointment timing (51%), combined with 44% listing long waits at office visits as a barrier to seeking help, make virtual care a more attractive option.

"Virtual care has been a huge win for those looking for quality mental health treatment, but there are still a lot of misconceptions that, coupled with the stubborn specter of mental health stigma, prevent people from speaking with a psychiatrist," said Dr. Georgia Gaveras , co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Talkiatry. "These national trends show where the mental health industry needs to continue increasing awareness and focusing on education, so we can better reach people across the country who are hurting."

Conducted by Wakefield Research , the online survey queried 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults between January 4th and January 10th, 2023. Data was weighted to ensure an accurate representation of U.S. adults ages 18 and over.

