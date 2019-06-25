Survey Shows Reducing Doctor Visits will Drive Remote Patient Monitoring Adoption

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK, a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions, announces today the results of a survey that paints a clear picture of what drives today's patients to adopt health wearables. Of 100 participants ages 40 and over, 64 percent said they would utilize a wearable health monitoring device if it meant it could reduce the number of times they had to physically visit a doctor or hospital. Results showed just over half (55 percent) visit a physician or specialist more than once per year, 27 percent visit just once per year, and 16 percent only make an appointment when an issue arises.

The survey determined there are three key factors contributing to participants' desire to reduce physical appointments for patients: costs of the appointment, distance, and disliking healthcare facilities. Overall though, the survey found interest in wearable health devices for remote patient monitoring (RPM) to be high regardless of if it reduced visits: more than 55 percent of respondents said they would use a wearable health monitoring device at home.

"Remote patient monitoring and the wearable devices that make it possible are not new concepts, but there's more progress that can be made by understanding patient motivations. This survey highlights what really fuels and drives consumer behavior from a healthcare perspective. Patients have always disliked visiting the doctor's office, and now there's a way to mitigate that. While the appointment can't always be avoided, RPM is the key to reducing the time, energy and money it takes to physically visit a doctor's office," said Jiang Li, CEO of VivaLNK.

RPM uses sensors and information technology to gather vitals and data on a patient when they are in an ambulatory or remote setting such as at home. The methods for gathering data vary, but include medical-grade sensors such as VivaLNK's multifunction ECG patch. The rechargeable patch is capable of producing a continuous stream of ECG rhythm, heart rate, respiratory rate, RR interval, and accelerometer data. VivaLNK also offers a wearable temperature sensor that can detect axillary body temperature.

For more information about VivaLNK, visit: www.vivalnk.com .

Media Contact:

pr@VivaLNK.com

SOURCE VivaLNK

Related Links

http://www.vivalnk.com

