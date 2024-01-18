Survey Shows Swing-State Voters Prefer Trump, "Anyone Else" to Biden

News provided by

What If Media Group

18 Jan, 2024, 10:42 ET

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent poll of seven key states in the battle for the presidency reveals ebbing support across the board for Joe Biden. The American Survey (powered by What If Media Group) asked over 90,000 voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina who they would vote for if the election were held today. Nowhere did support for the re-election of President Biden exceed 26%.

Pennsylvania showed the highest disparity between the number of Democratic respondents (36%) and those who say they intend to vote for Biden (25%). That disparity is practically inverted when comparing the number of Republican respondents (26%) to those who say they intend to vote for Trump (38%). President Biden defeated Trump by over 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania in 2020.

In every state surveyed, the number of people who said they would vote for Trump was at least 41.67% higher than the number of Republican respondents. Independent voters, the bloc most crucial in securing Democratic victories in 2020 and 2022, are not just wavering — Trump, who claimed victory in the Iowa Caucus, holds a plurality of support in Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, averaging 41% of total votes.

In Arizona and Nevada, the anti-Biden camp is split evenly between Trump and a third option:

"Anyone Else."

More than a third of all swing-state voters said if the election were held today, they would vote for a candidate not named Biden or Trump. Voters in Michigan and Wisconsin expressed plurality support for "Anyone Else" at 40%. Both states went red in 2016 and blue in 2020.

President Biden trails both Trump and "Anyone Else" in every state surveyed.

All data reported by The American Survey represents at least 16,000 responses from our 500,000 daily users polled randomly across the United States, giving us a 99% confidence level with a margin of error of +/-1%. To learn more about this survey or how our surveys can help you, contact: https://whatifmediagroup.com/pr/

What If Media Group is an award-winning performance marketing company based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. What If makes it possible for the world's leading brands to acquire valuable new customers at scale by leveraging the company's first-party, data-driven engagement and re-engagement strategies. To learn more about What If, visit: https://whatifmediagroup.com/

CONTACT:
Danny Regenstein
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE What If Media Group

Also from this source

Survey Reveals: Young Right-Wing Women Demand Trump Debate

Survey Reveals: Young Right-Wing Women Demand Trump Debate

More than any other demographic, young Republican women believe Donald Trump should be debating his challengers. A poll conducted by The American...
Survey Shows Americans Want Less Taylor Swift In Football Coverage

Survey Shows Americans Want Less Taylor Swift In Football Coverage

Football fans have had enough of Taylor Swift and her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. According to an October 30th poll of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Congressional & Presidential Campaigns

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.