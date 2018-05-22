Survey: Treasury and Finance Professionals Earned Average Raises of 4.3% in 2017

Here are results of the 2018 AFP Compensation Survey and for press inquiries, please contact Melissa Rawak at mrawak@afponline.org.

Bonuses

In 2017, 71 percent of organizations awarded bonuses to their employees—a slightly smaller share than the 74 percent that granted bonuses in 2016. Of those organizations that did give bonuses to treasury and finance professionals in 2017, 93 percent awarded cash bonuses and 30 percent awarded stock options.

Career advancement

The most-often cited criterion for upward mobility is increased job responsibility, cited by 85 percent. Other factors include:

Contribution to profitability (69 percent of respondents)

Earning an MBA or other advanced degree (37 percent)

Earning a professional certification such as AFP's Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) (24 percent).

Finance professionals who hold the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) certification earned 16 percent more on average than their peers who did not hold the certification. Incumbents with the following job titles benefit the most from having the FP&A certification: CFO (a difference of $53,450), Vice President of Finance ($23,580) and Director of Treasury/Finance ($20,254).

Benefits

A vast majority of organizations provide health and dental insurance for their employees (98 and 95 percent respectively). Paid maternity leave is offered by over half of organizations (56 percent), while 28 percent of organizations offer paid paternity leave and a majority of treasury and finance professionals are offered tuition reimbursement (60 percent) by their organization.

"The 2018 AFP Compensation Survey clearly demonstrates the value of continuing education and training," said Jim Kaitz, president and CEO of AFP. "Those who meet the new challenges in today's treasury and finance field by engaging in more training are being richly rewarded. Treasurers and CFOs know these individuals have the newest skills and freshest insights and knowledge."

