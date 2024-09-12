Survey Uncovers Spicy Truth: 1 in Every 2 Singles Has a Sexual Kink, Fetish, or Fantasy

DatingAdvice.com Reveals Data to Help Individuals Navigate Sexual Desires with Partners

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DatingAdvice.com surveyed 500 individuals in the United States to peel back the curtain and help normalize the conversation on sexual kinks, fetishes, and fantasies as they venture into the dating world. Nearly 50% of respondents revealed they have some sort of sexual kink, fetish, or fantasy. This means that for those hitting the dating pool, one in every two dates will encounter a single who has a sexual desire of their own. The data underscores the need for singles to feel comfortable and open to discussions surrounding sexual desires with future romantic partners.

Image Courtesy of DatingAdvice.com

"It's completely normal to have sexual fantasies. For most people an orgasm begins with a movie in our minds. Sometimes, if it is emotionally safe to do so, sharing sexual fantasies can even strengthen a relationship by enhancing intimacy," said Dr. Wendy Walsh, "America's Relationship Expert" at DatingAdvice.com. "It's important to note that research from the Kinsey Institute shows that while sexual fantasies can be very edgy, many people have no desire to act them out in real life, and sharing a fantasy need not be a suggestion for action."

When referencing their relationships: More than 44% of respondents said they have shared their kinks, fetishes, or fantasies with their romantic partners while 61% reported that a partner shared a desire with them. These results reveal a commonality in expressing kinks and fetishes, shedding light on shifting attitudes and increasing acceptance. However, there is still a stigma around sharing, as more than 47% of respondents said they've never expressed their sexual desires to anyone.



When discussing acceptance: The vast majority felt supported by their partner. More than 56% of respondents felt fully supported when sharing their kinks, fetishes, and fantasies with their partner and nearly 50% of those partners were open to exploring sexually together. This result underscores the importance of dialogue and communication regarding needs and wants in a romantic relationship.



When choosing the right time to share: Almost 40% of surveyors planned to express their desires to their partner within the first 12 months of dating. More than 13% said they'd wait until they surpass the one-year mark, while almost 8% said they have or plan to wait until they've been with their partner for at least two years. This feedback spotlights this topic as an important discussion point early on in relationships to build trust and comfort.



DatingAdvice.com is the go-to platform for navigating all aspects related to love, relationships, and sex. Their robust network of leading experts helps encourage transparency and understanding to build stronger, more genuine connections for singles and couples.

