SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2020, commonly referred to as a "total sh!# show," has led Pendulum Therapeutics – makers of a probiotic that helps the body process fiber – to ask some questions. The result? A survey on The State of Poop in America today.

Surprisingly, poop routines appear to be oblivious to our angst, with 88% of Americans reporting their poop schedule has remained unchanged (60%) or even slightly or significantly improved (28%) during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Pendulum's survey results.

TMI? Respondents say no. In fact, more than half of those surveyed (51%) wish they knew more about poop than they do.

"More than two-thirds of our respondents (68%) said they would gladly 'commit to eating only healthy foods with more fiber' if it meant a life of regular bowel movements, but they don't know where to begin," explains Pendulum's Registered Dietitian Kristin Neusel, MS, RD, LD, CDCES. "Along with general probiotic use to improve gut health, we recommend a fiber-rich diet, including soluble fiber to address constipation (e.g., apples, oats, psyllium) and/or insoluble fiber to help with diarrhea (e.g., whole wheat foods, beans, carrots)."

Respondents were also asked to describe their excrement using the Bristol Stool Chart , and 51% have a healthy poop consistency – either "sausage- or snake-like, smooth and soft" or "sausage-shaped but with cracks on the surface."

But the other half of respondents?

"I would recommend they speak with their doctor because their answers indicate loose stool or constipation on a regular basis, both of which could be an indication of health trouble," said Neusel. "Once again, fiber comes into play here and could definitely help rectify that rectal situation."

More straight poop from the survey:

50% of respondents rarely, if ever, talk about dropping a deuce .

. Those who "often" talk about their underwater sculptures confide in family members (56%), followed by friends (22%) or medical professionals (22%).

confide in family members (56%), followed by friends (22%) or medical professionals (22%). 56% of responde nts bust a grumpy 1-2 times per day, whereas 29% only drop their kids off at the pool 2-3 times per week.

1-2 times per day, whereas 29% only 2-3 times per week. Only 12% of respondents note that their log cabin routine has worsened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The State of Poop in America" was a survey conducted by Pollfish on behalf of Pendulum Therapeutics among 1,000 adults ages 18 and older. The online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

About Pendulum Therapeutics

Pendulum Therapeutics believes probiotics – developed using evidence-based microbiome science and DNA sequencing – can help heal the body from within. Armed with nine patents and five pending, the company introduced its flagship product Pendulum Glucose Control in 2020 and demonstrated its efficacy in a clinical trial . Founded in 2012 by a diverse team of scientists with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational and clinical expertise, Pendulum has raised $57 million to date. Sequoia Capital led its Series B round with repeat participation from Mayo Clinic, True Ventures, Khosla Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, and others. Pendulum Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco.

