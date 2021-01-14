Survey: Zeta Finds One in Three Consumers Plan to 'Find a Higher Paying Job' in 2021

Zeta Finds One in Three Consumers Plan to 'Find a Higher Paying Job' in 2021 Tweet this

Top insights include:

Saving More, Spending Less in 2021

The "Importance of Savings" was the Biggest Lesson of the Pandemic

More than half of those surveyed (56%) said the biggest financial lesson they learned from the COVID-19 pandemic was the "importance of savings."

More than half of those surveyed (56%) said the biggest financial lesson they learned from the COVID-19 pandemic was the "importance of savings." Savings was considered 2x more important than controlling spending (28%) or paying off debt (19%).



50% of respondents between ages 18-25 indicated they were likely to increase savings, compared to 45% in middle age groups (ages 25-64).

"Finding a New Job" is of Equal Interest Across all Ages

33% of all respondents indicated that they plan to "switch jobs to earn more money" in 2021 as the job market improves.

33% of all respondents indicated that they plan to "switch jobs to earn more money" in 2021 as the job market improves. Intent to switch jobs between the age groups of 26-64 was the same, demonstrating people at all career experience levels were potentially affected by job loss or reduced salary.



Men were slightly more interested in looking for a new job (28%) than women (26%).

Despite Pandemic Spending Shift, Consumers Still Aim to Spend Less

Despite cutting back on travel, dining, and entertainment in 2020, 47% of people surveyed will reduce their discretionary spending even further in 2021.

Choosing the Right Banks and Credit Cards to Meet Financial Goals The survey also asked respondents about key influences for selecting a bank or credit card company.

Those Focused on Savings Want Lower Bank Fees

42% of respondents cited "low fees" as the most important factor as they continue to build their savings.

42% of respondents cited "low fees" as the most important factor as they continue to build their savings. As people stay home more frequently due to COVID-19 concerns, close proximity of ATMs is most important factor to 28% of respondents.

Credit Cards Are Most Likely Selected by Interest Rate Offering

32% of respondents said low interest rates are the most important factor, followed by no annual fees (25%) and cash-back offers (23%).

To view more data-driven consumer insights across financial services, insurance, retail, travel, automotive, entertainment and other industries, request a custom report from Zeta's Opportunity Explorer, an industry-leading real-time analytics and insights solution derived from over 200 million consumer identifiers in the United States, or sign-up for The Pulse bi-weekly insights newsletter.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global is a data-powered marketing technology company that combines one of the industry's largest consumer data sets (2.4B+ global identifiers) with results-driven artificial intelligence to unlock consumer intent, personalize experiences, and power business growth for Fortune 1000 companies, such as GM, Wyndham, Sprint and Progressive. Zeta has been recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ and competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

SOURCE Zeta Global

Related Links

zetaglobal.com

