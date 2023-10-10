Surveying Equipment Market to grow by USD 2.85 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth in the construction industry to drive the growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

10 Oct, 2023, 17:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The surveying equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.85 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (land application and hydrographic application), product (total stations and theodolites levels, GNSS system, UAV, pipe lasers, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surveying Equipment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surveying Equipment Market 2023-2027

The growth in the construction industry is a key factor driving market growth. It is estimated that India will be a major driver of this growth, due to government initiatives such as Smart Cities and Housing for All. To speed up the construction of new residential buildings, 2022, will encourage affordable housing and favorable policy changes. In addition to India, emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region such as Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia also offer significant investment opportunities in the construction market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. 

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the surveying equipment market: Aparna Agencies, FARO Technologies Inc., Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Ohmex Ltd., PASI srl, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seafloor Systems Inc., Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd., South Surveying and Mapping Instruments Co. Ltd., SURVEY COPTER, Target Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Turner Morris, and Valeport Ltd.
  • The surveying Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 4.08% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend 

  • The growth of the UAV market is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

  • The environmental conditions that hinder surveying and reduce its accuracy is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample 

Keg Segments:

  • The market share growth by the land application segment will be significant during the forecast period.  The increase in passenger and cargo numbers, mainly in the APAC and European regions, has led to significant growth in the global market. Emerging economies, primarily China, have seen significant growth over the past 20 years driven by demand for high-speed trains, both economically and infrastructurally. Furthermore, in Europe, the high-speed train market has great potential due to the need to connect Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, and other European regions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. 

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample  

Related Report

The Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 177.16 million

The field devices calibration services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 625.65 million

ToC

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Industrial Automation Software Market to grow by USD 5.25 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by the Need to reduce overall operational expenses - Technavio

Industrial Automation Software Market to grow by USD 5.25 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by the Need to reduce overall operational expenses - Technavio

The Industrial Automation Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly...
Log Management Market to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Growing Demand from IT sector- Technavio

Log Management Market to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Growing Demand from IT sector- Technavio

The "log management market by component (solution and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, APAC,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.