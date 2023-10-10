Surveying Equipment Market to grow by USD 2.85 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth in the construction industry to drive the growth- Technavio

10 Oct, 2023, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The surveying equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.85 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (land application and hydrographic application), product (total stations and theodolites levels, GNSS system, UAV, pipe lasers, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report
The growth in the construction industry is a key factor driving market growth. It is estimated that India will be a major driver of this growth, due to government initiatives such as Smart Cities and Housing for All. To speed up the construction of new residential buildings, 2022, will encourage affordable housing and favorable policy changes. In addition to India, emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region such as Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia also offer significant investment opportunities in the construction market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
- The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the surveying equipment market: Aparna Agencies, FARO Technologies Inc., Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Ohmex Ltd., PASI srl, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seafloor Systems Inc., Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd., South Surveying and Mapping Instruments Co. Ltd., SURVEY COPTER, Target Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Turner Morris, and Valeport Ltd.
- The surveying Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.
- Market to observe 4.08% YOY growth in 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Major Trend
- The growth of the UAV market is a major trend in the market.
Significant Challenge
- The environmental conditions that hinder surveying and reduce its accuracy is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
Keg Segments:
- The market share growth by the land application segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in passenger and cargo numbers, mainly in the APAC and European regions, has led to significant growth in the global market. Emerging economies, primarily China, have seen significant growth over the past 20 years driven by demand for high-speed trains, both economically and infrastructurally. Furthermore, in Europe, the high-speed train market has great potential due to the need to connect Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, and other European regions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
