Surveyol Introduces Upgrades to its Online Platform

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surveyol, a privately held U.S. based software company specializing in market research, has just announced a major improvement to its very successful survey creation platform.

The following key additions are immediately available for all users:

New easy-to-use interface

Create surveys using Drag-and-Drop

File upload question type

A/B test question types

Email Invitation Tracking

Crosstab Reports

"These significant enhancements fully round out our offering of essential survey tools," stated Rich Nelson, V.P. of Customer Satisfaction. "There are lots of competitors out there. This update places us on virtually an equal footing with the likes of Survey Monkey, Qualtrics, etc."

"The new user interface in particular," Nelson added, "should separate us from everyone else. It's the culmination of integrating customer feedback and current trends in the market, plus offering a unique vision of where online survey creation will be in the near future. We're excited in launching this important update to our fast-growing business audience."

Surveyol is dedicated to making its customers more successful via easy to create surveys while always delivering fast bug-free analytical results. Utilizing Surveyol on a regular basis provides the user with the insights to unravel even the toughest barriers to success. This feedback brings better products to market, improves websites and apps, helps sustain customer loyalty, retains key employees, and uncovers new markets and opportunities.

Surveyol has a free trial to instantly get you up-and-running. All of its survey templates, developed by professionals for both research novices and professionals, can be easily customized to address any specific needs and concerns.

SOURCE Surveyol.com, LLC

Related Links

https://www.surveyol.com

