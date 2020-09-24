SurveySparrow Announces Slack Integration to Help Improve Employee Engagement Within Remote Teams

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SurveySparrow, one of the fastest-growing experience platforms, recently announced its much-awaited integration with Slack, an instant messaging and collaboration system. The integration helps Slack users to collect employee or customer feedback, manage customer service, conduct daily scrums, monitor employee engagement and ensure faster customer support, right from the Slack workspaces.

"Slack is a powerful collaboration system, and with this new integration, we hope to simplify the workflows to drive actions faster. As we're trying to recover from a global pandemic it's crucial that we have the right tools and right solutions to enable our remote employees to conduct business as usual. SurveySparrow-Slack integration helps you boost employee performance, conduct employee surveys, improve customer support management and collect actionable feedback within the workspace of Slack, saving a lot of time and effort." -Shihab Muhammed, Founder & CEO, SurveySparrow,

With the SurveySparrow-Slack integration going live, SurveySparrow users can now share their surveys via Slack channels, and thus drive actions a lot faster. Being an end-to-end experience solution that has advocated the power of refined experiences, it's the scalability of Slack that helped this collaboration happen.

As the world tries to recover from the pandemic and organizations across the globe are struggling with stranded teams, SurveySparrow's integration with Slack helps to simplify the entire employee feedback and engagement programs and manage it within Slack. Nor do the survey administers or the employees have to shuffle multiple tools. SurveySparrow adapts into your existing ecosystem and lets you share any survey via Slack channels or direct messages. Teams can access them right from the chat and, thus, avoid the forms getting drowned in cluttered email inboxes.

Real-time notifications let you stay on top of your surveys and also guarantee more response rates, as well as completion rates. You get to monitor employee tasks, project progress, employee pulse and more with minimal intrusion. This brand-new integration with Slack helps SurveySparrow users to continue their conversations in Slack without distractions.

Launched in 2017, October SurveySparrow introduced the world's first chat surveys and has evolved into an end-to-end experience management platform in less than three years. The conversational interface helps you collect up to 40% more responses and is more engaging than plain, dull forms. Constantly expanding and adding more solutions into their experience management suite, SurveySparrow has a growing customer base of 20,000 and is determined to cross 40,000 by the year-end.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SurveySparrow's platform empowers 25,000 plus customers across 149 countries including Warner Bros, Grant Thornton, Deloitte, Siemens, Godrej and more.

