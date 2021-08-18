SurveySparrow Hits 100,000 Customers Mark Within 3 Years

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SurveySparrow, the omnichannel experience management platform, announced today that it has surpassed 100,000 customers. In 2020, the company witnessed 300% + growth in annual recurring revenue, marking two significant milestones in the short time of three years since its beta launch.

Founded on the idea to help brands refine the experiences they deliver, regardless of their size and industry, SurveySparrow's evolution from a survey tool to an end-to-end experience platform has been incredible. The explosive growth rate that the company went through, even amidst a global pandemic, had made news in the beginning of the year.

"I consider these milestones as a testament to our customers, employees and investors, who have believed in us. We owe our success to you! And we promise to never stop improving ourselves to serve you better than yesterday," said Shihab Muhammed, Founder & CEO, SurveySparrow.

Over the years, SurveySparrow has expanded its offerings to meet the unique needs of scaling companies.

Some of the notable releases were:

The custom workflows was one major release that brought together the power of surveys, automations and actions. From triggering surveys to automating tickets, workflows have been a game-changer.

The in-built NPS platform that would help companies gain feedback and accurately measure customer loyalty to make better decisions has been one incredible addition.

The 360-degree assessments released last year helps HR and management to revamp their traditional annual employee reviews into a dynamic and employee-friendly continuous performance evaluation system.

Executive Dashboards can help you pull data from multiple surveys and give you a centralized view that will make business data easy to analyze and take informed decisions.

Case Management is another major release and a popular one amongst the bunch that will help you convert responses into auto-generated tickets and assists you to close the loop by reaching out to the respondents personally.

SurveySparrow's platform empowers 100,000+ customers across 149 countries, including Warner Bros, Grant Thornton, Deloitte, Siemens, Godrej and many more.

