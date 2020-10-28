SurveySparrow Launches Microsoft Teams Integration to Help Refine Employee Engagement Within Remote Teams

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The conversational experience platform, SurveySparrow has announced their exciting new integration with Microsoft Teams. The integration facilitates Teams users to send surveys, collect feedback, resolve customer queries, host customer forums, conduct standups and access survey reports via Teams.

"The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a massive disruption in our working habits. Use of collaboration tools is growing at a steady pace for internal communication and workflows. Employee engagement and performance have never been more crucial, and with this new integration with Teams, SurveySparrow adapts into your virtual workspace and helps you automate the entire employee engagement & feedback program. The integration helps organizations keep the shift to a virtual workspace seamless, & to integrate the voice of employees & customers into their processes," said Shihab Muhammed, Founder & CEO, SurveySparrow.

The global pandemic forced organizations across the world to make the obligatory shift towards remote working. Companies are still struggling to cope with this massive change in our work culture. And this is where SurveySparrow's integration with Microsoft Teams steps in. From conducting regular employee pulse surveys to weekly reflections and daily scrum, the users of SurveySparrow can now simply log in to their account and do all this within Teams. The integration helps to simplify employee feedback & engagement programs, automate actions, establish customer forums, improve ticket resolutions in your businesses, end-to-end.

"Organizations are reimagining how their employees collaborate and can remain productive in remote or hybrid working models. We're pleased to have SurveySparrow integrate their offering with Teams," said Mike Ammerlaan, Director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem Marketing at Microsoft Corp.

Whether your company is partially or fully remote, SurveySparrow - Teams integration lets you build a shared understanding of key data with your colleagues. You get to design a workflow and assign actions to each response.

The real-time notification ensures that you never miss a response & the intuitive reports help you identify patterns in employee behaviour or performance and thus alerts you to step in for fixes. With the SurveySparrow - Teams integration going live, users of both platforms can now leverage the combined advantages to build a high-performing work culture.

Launched in 2017, October SurveySparrow introduced the world's first chat surveys, and has grown into an end-to-end experience management platform in less than 3 years. The conversational interface helps you collect up to 40% more responses and is more engaging than the plain, dull forms. Constantly expanding and adding more solutions into their experience management suite, SurveySparrow has a growing customer base of 20,000 and is determined to cross 40,000 by the year-end.

For more information, please visit www.surveysparrow.com

Press Contact

Tessy Mathew

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +1 (800) 481-0410

Related Images

surveysparrow-logo.png

SurveySparrow Logo

Related Links

SurveySparrow

Microsoft Teams Survey Integration

SOURCE SurveySparrow