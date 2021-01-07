SurveySparrow Reports 329% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth Amidst COVID

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SurveySparrow, an experienced management solution, focused to help brands and professionals deliver better customer & employee experiences announces growth of 329% revenue increase, year-over-year. The company has undergone a major customer base expansion & have managed to acquire 50,000+ customers that include industry giants like Grant Thorton, Honda, Exin, Godrej, and more, in under 3 years after its inception.

"To see the changes that SurveySparrow has driven in the Survey market, & the growth from being the world's first chat survey to an end-to-end conversational experience platform is truly overwhelming. I want to extend my gratitude towards our supportive customers, incredible team & our investors for believing in the potential of SurveySparrow. This wouldn't have been possible otherwise," said Shihab Muhammad, CEO & founder, SurveySparrow.

Trending as the Moment leader in G2 grid, & recognized under G2's Fastest Growing Products 2020, this announcement comes on the heels of SurveySparrow winning the coveted Top 100 Red Herring North America.

As the world is still trying to recover from a global pandemic, the rapid growth of SurveySparrow, is a positive sign that the businesses are reinventing themselves to work for the long term, and are succeeding. SurveySparrow's remote-friendly solutions helped their customers to stay connected with their customers & employees, & attracted more businesses to choose SurveySparrow.

"SurveySparrow, for us, has been a flexible but robust listening tool with powerful scaling capabilities, when needed. They understood our needs, curated a custom solution, & helped us go live in just 15 days, & that's impressive," said Isha Goyal, Head - C&B, GodrejCP.

The young platform had been in the limelight earlier launch of two in-built solutions - NPS & 360° assessments. This when combined with customer success programs focused on solution selling, helped SurveySparrow to achieve steady growth.

"Last six months, working with multiple states & clients across the USA, we've screened 70K+ applicants using SurveySparrow to help fight COVID-19 with contact tracing initiatives. I want to take a moment to recognize how SurveySparrow has been an awesome partner in our journey so far," said Saurabh Gupta, CTO, GattiHr.

Rated 4.5 & up in G2, Gartner & other SaaS review platforms, SurveySparrow reported a huge rise in organic growth even amidst COVID & bagged an impressive 329% growth. Being an experience platform that advocates for refined experiences, they're said to have some huge releases for the year 2021.

About SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow is a leading experience management platform on a mission to help brands refine experiences at every touchpoint. SurveySparrow's platform bundles tools such as NPS, 360-degree assessments, Offline, Chat, & Classic Surveys which are mobile-first, highly engaging, and user-friendly. SurveySparrow's platform empowers 50,000+ customers across 149 countries including Warner bros, Grant Thornton, Deloitte, Siemens, Godrej & many more.

For more information, please visit www.surveysparrow.com

Media Contact

Vipin Thomas

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +1 (800) 481-0410

Related Files

logo.png

Related Links

About

SOURCE SurveySparrow