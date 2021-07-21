SurveyVitals Joins RBMA to Launch 'Postmarks' Patient Experience Solution
SaaS analytics suite designed for radiology practices, special pricing secured for RBMA members
Jul 21, 2021, 09:00 ET
BOISE, Idaho, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SurveyVitals, a leading patient experience analytics provider, today announced it has joined forces with the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) to launch Postmarks, a real-time patient and partner feedback software solution. Working with industry stakeholders, Postmarks was developed specifically to support radiology organizations and their business operations.
"We're thrilled that RBMA selected SurveyVitals as a partner to bring a solution to market designed specifically for radiology professionals and its members nationwide," said Blake Vosburgh, President of SurveyVitals. "Real-time, actionable feedback is a critical component of any meaningful program aimed at improvement. Tracking of the patient's experience during critical parts of their care provides powerful data that has been shown to lead to improved outcomes."
"This radiology-specific product was developed from the ground up with our members and their needs in mind," said Bob Still, FRBMA, Executive Director of the Radiology Business Management Association. "It checks so many boxes: allowing practices to improve the patient experience in real-time, satisfying the entire MIPS Improvement Activities category and reducing practice costs by 50% or more when compared to other vendors, just to name a few. The RBMA Board of Directors and I are delighted by this partnership with SurveyVitals and with the launch of our state-of-the-art product, Postmarks."
As a part of its launch, RBMA members who select Postmarks as their patient experience partner will receive special member-only discounted rates that include unlimited digital survey administration and insightful dashboard analytics.
Postmarks helps radiology practices gather important feedback from patients, referring physicians, and facility and hospital partners. Surveys are administered by text message and email, and data rolls up in both a desktop web application and mobile app -- all in real time (1-3 seconds from survey completion). Robust reporting makes discovering improvement opportunities and tracking progress easy. To learn more about the Postmarks solution, visit the website here or watch this short video.
Postmarks will make a formal debut this fall as a premiere partner product at RBMA's annual PaRADigm conference event hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more.
About SurveyVitals
For over 15 years, SurveyVitals has partnered with healthcare organizations to improve the patient experience using innovative technology. SurveyVitals offers comprehensive survey solutions, including a unique blend of digital experience surveys, CMS-approved CAHPS administration, and online reputation tools to help organizations of all sizes and specialties meet their goals. Learn more at www.SurveyVitals.com
About RBMA
The Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) is an industry-leading organization comprised of more than 2,100 professionals who focus on the business of radiology. RBMA members support diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology and radiation oncology providers in the full spectrum of practice settings. RBMA connects members nationwide to valuable information, education, and practice-related resources and serves as an authoritative industry voice on behalf of shared member interests. Learn more at www.RBMA.org
Contacts
Media Contacts
Kyra Maples
SurveyVitals
[email protected]
Jessica Struve
Radiology Business Management Association
[email protected]
Postmarks sales inquiries
Devon Smith
[email protected]
SOURCE SurveyVitals
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article