SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilegate today announced that their upcoming survival RPG adventure IfSunSets will officially be coming to global audiences on PCs via Steam. IfSunSets is the debut title from South Korea-based POLYMORPH, a team of VFX experts with numerous TV series and feature film credits; the game is published by Smilegate. A free "Prologue" demo can be downloaded now, with the full game also available for wishlisting on the Steam platform.

SURVIVAL RPG ADVENTURE IFSUNSETS ENTERING EARLY ACCESS GLOBALLY FOR PC

In IfSunSets, players will find themselves washed ashore on the mysterious island of Luminora, whose vast open world is brimming with secrets linked to the arcane practices of an ancient civilization. Unraveling these mysteries of the past will be pivotal to the player's survival, as the curses they have wrought on the forsaken island have rendered nightfall filled with horrors beyond imagination.

"We are incredibly excited to showcase IfSunSets, the first-ever project from our 8-person indie game development team to a global audience," said Byunghun Cho, CEO of POLYMORPH. "After listening to and incorporating feedback from players in Korea, we are now eagerly awaiting the voices of global players through Early Access on Steam to help make IfSunSets the best gameplay experience it can be."

The survival RPG adventure features immersive day-and-night cycles that each offer unique, dynamic styles of gameplay. During the day, players must make every waking hour count as they explore the bountiful island to hunt, farm, fish, craft materials, build fortifications and level-up through action-packed combat against both cursed monsters and ancient bosses. Come nightfall, gameplay shifts from RPG adventure to survival horror, as hordes of terrifying monsters will relentlessly pursue the player in an undead onslaught. Living to see another morning is the only object once the sun sets, with every decision made during the day being pivotal to accomplishing this goal.

IfSunSets is coming soon to global for PCs via Steam . To stay updated on all of the latest news for IfSunSets, please visit the official website and follow the official game account on X/Twitter .

About Smilegate

Smilegate is a global game development and publishing company headquartered in South Korea with regional offices in the United States, China, and Europe. Its flagship franchise 'CROSSFIRE,' is one of the largest and most successful franchises in gaming history. It has more than 1 billion registered users to date in PC and mobile platforms and over 8 million concurrent players globally. Its latest project, 'Lost Ark,' is an MMORPG that was released in South Korea in 2019 and was launched in North America and Europe in February, 2021. Lost Ark recorded the second-highest number for concurrent players ever tracked on Steam with over 1.32M. Learn more by visiting Smilegate.com

About POLYMORPH

POLYMORPH is a VFX creative studio founded in 2019 and based in Seoul, South Korea, with expertise in 3D content for films, TV, commercials, VR, and virtual humans. Leveraging its extensive experience in 3D asset production, POLYMORPH developed IfSunSets, a survival RPG adventure game now available globally on PC. As a forward-thinking studio, POLYMORPH is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of visual creativity in future projects. Learn more by visiting Polymorph.com. Learn by visiting https://www.polymorph-studios.com/

