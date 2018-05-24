Survive and Thrive Today is a community dedicated to startups for practical and focused support to get the knowledge, resources and partnerships having survived the start-up phase and now wants to take-action in moving their companies from Surviving to Thriving.

Sachin Narode, Founder of Xeniapp, knows that success comes from inspiration. "Having personally attended many conferences and not finding real value, I co-founded and created Survive and Thrive Today. We do not talk at entrepreneurs; we interact with them and put them in front of people who can truly influence their growth."

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to swap their sports jackets and dress shoes for fleeces and sneakers for a weekend of connections and adventure which combines indoor and outdoor challenges. Attendance is limited to 300 people which ensures maximum exposure and immersive experiences. When people do activities and challenges together with learning and exchanging of ideas; a bond is naturally and organically formed. The day begins with yoga, meditation and hiking and the night closes with a high-octane party and music.

Swatick Majumdar, witnessed at ground level the trials and tribulations of startups by being a mentor, advisor and financier to many. It's a lonely journey of highs and lows; gratitude and rejections. Therefore, as a co-founder we are adapting our event to prepare the startups to make the right choices.

CEO and Co-founder Marva Allen, also founder of Wordeee, a publishing platform, states that "I was blown away by the global representation of entrepreneurs at Survive and Thrive Today. Their problems were the same and they provided enormous support to each other. The connections made were astounding. And the feedback said that we were right on the money."

For more information please visit :http://surviveandthrivetoday.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survive-and-thrive-today-to-host-their-3-day-boot-camp-for-entrepreneurs-and-startups-300654125.html

SOURCE Survive and Thrive Today

Related Links

https://surviveandthrivetoday.com

