Survive Resident Evil™: Village With G FUEL's New Lady Dimitrescu Bundle

In partnership with Capcom® and inspired by the nightmarish Resident Evil: Village survival horror video game, which also released today, the Lady Dimitrescu Bundle includes a tall 60-serving tub of G FUEL's newest Maiden's Blood flavor and a Lady Dimitrescu-sized 24 oz shaker cup. The bundle will empower you to survive Resident Evil Village and protect you from all the terrifying creatures that await in the village.

G FUEL Maiden's Blood is the third flavor that G FUEL developed in partnership with Capcom. The first and second co-developed flavors are the Resident Evil™ 3-inspired Nemesis Tea Flavor and Monster Hunter Rise™-inspired Mega Potion.

"We are excited to be a part of another Resident Evil release with something as special as the Lady Dimitrescu Bundle. Resident Evil: Village will continue to define the survival horror genre that the Resident Evil franchise has dominated for 25 years and counting," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan.

Are you hoping to survive your encounter with Lady Dimitrescu and escape Resident Evil Village alive? Pre-order the Lady Dimitrescu Bundle now at gfuel.com/lady-dimitrescu-bundle. The bundle starts shipping in July.

ABOUT G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 260,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, David Dobrik, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, RESPAWN Products, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

[email protected]

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or www.capcom-unity.com.

Capcom, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE G FUEL