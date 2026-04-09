Survivor, Advocate, Leader: Andreina Viera Silva Debuts "Rising Fierce," A Memoir of Resilience and Empowerment

BOSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based entrepreneur, advocate, and new author Andreina Viera Silva announces the release of her debut book, "Rising Fierce," which she describes as a memoir-manifesto and movement born from a life that refused to be defined by trauma.

Boston-based entrepreneur, advocate, and new author Andreina Viera Silva releases her debut book, “Rising Fierce.” New author Andreina Viera Silva discusses her book “Rising Fierce” at her recent book launch. Through vulnerable storytelling, practical leadership lessons, and a bold call to action, she encourages readers—especially women—to reclaim their voice, rewrite their narrative, and step fully into their power.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Viera Silva offers readers an intimate and powerful look at her journey as a survivor of a chaotic and abusive family environment, human trafficking, foster care, and teenage motherhood. Taking readers through her life experiences in Boston, Los Angeles, and New York, she transforms adversity into a foundation for a new life rooted in leadership, service, and impact.

"'Rising Fierce' was born from my lived experiences—surviving trauma, navigating systems that weren't built for me, and ultimately finding my voice as a leader, mother, and entrepreneur," Viera Silva said. "I wrote this book for every woman who has ever felt silenced, overlooked, or underestimated. It's both a personal story and a call to rise."

Beyond her work as an author, Viera Silva is also the co-founder and president of Arka HR, a people-operations consulting and HR technology firm helping mission-driven organizations strengthen culture, compliance, and scalable systems through its signature HR Gap Analysis approach. She is also the founder and executive director of Boss Lady, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women through leadership development, mentorship, entrepreneurship programs, and community support.

Writing "Rising Fierce" was an emotional process, requiring her to revisit deeply traumatic experiences, including sexual abuse, physical abuse, homelessness, and prolonged instability. Despite these challenges, she reflects on how she was able to find "light in the darkness" and create moments of hope even in the most difficult circumstances.

Throughout the book, Viera Silva shares powerful lessons on resilience and self-discovery. "True independence comes not from external circumstances but from internal strength," she writes. "It requires self-knowledge, boundaries, and the courage to build slowly rather than grasp desperately."

She added, "I hope readers walk away understanding that their past does not define their future. There is power in owning your story, even the parts that feel uncomfortable. I want women, in particular, to feel seen, empowered to use their voice, and to recognize that resilience is not just survival—it's leadership."

"Rising Fierce" is available on Amazon.

About the Book:

"Rising Fierce" is more than a book—it is an invitation. Through vulnerable storytelling, practical leadership lessons, and a bold call to action, Andreina Viera Silva encourages readers—especially women—to reclaim their voice, rewrite their narrative, and step fully into their power. The book also serves as the foundation for a growing ecosystem of community, conversation, and transformation, designed to help individuals turn pain into purpose and rise fiercely into the lives they deserve.

For more information, visit https://www.andreinaviera.com/.

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SOURCE Andreina Viera Silva