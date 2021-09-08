Survivor: Africa Winner, Humanitarian and Cancer Survivor Ethan Zohn Named an Official Ambassador for the Lymphoma Research Foundation

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month : a time for members of the lymphoma community to harness their power, drive awareness, educate those around them and raise critical funds to support life-saving research. As an official LRF Ambassador, Zohn's role is to inspire others facing a lymphoma diagnosis and help share the information and resources available through the nonprofit. For more than 10 years, the Lymphoma Research Foundation has been celebrating Blood Cancer Awareness Month and World Lymphoma Awareness Day (September 15) to shine a light on lymphoma, create fundraising opportunities to support innovative lymphoma research and make the future brighter for all those touched by this disease.

"I lost my father to cancer when I was 14," said Zohn, who has been cancer-free since 2012. "Through my own battle with lymphoma twice, I have personally seen the impact of cancer research and treatments. The research has come so far in such a short period of time that I know my dad would be alive today. I am deeply proud to be an Ambassador for the Lymphoma Research Foundation and if I can motivate even one person to learn about the current research that is being done to help save lives from blood cancer, I know we'll have been successful."

Zohn joins a national LRF Ambassador program in which individuals from around the country share their stories of hope. With more than 100 types of lymphoma, many LRF Ambassadors' diagnoses are different. The LRF Ambassadors are comprised of current patients, survivors and caregivers of patients that share their experiences with others.

"Having already done so much to raise awareness of lymphoma and provide hope to those affected by the disease, Ethan is an ideal LRF Ambassador and we are thrilled to have him share his inspirational story of perserverence," said Meghan Gutierrez, LRF Chief Executive Officer. "Ethan's experience as a survivor in more ways than one, paired with his commitment to lymphoma philanthropy, will help shine a light on just how much is possible after a lymphoma diagnosis."

Lymphoma is the most common blood cancer in adults and the third most common cancer overall in children. Approximately 304 Americans are diagnosed with lymphoma every day. That means every five minutes, someone is diagnosed with lymphoma.

About the Lymphoma Research Foundation

The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded more than $67 million in lymphoma-specific research.

For additional information on LRF's research, education and services, visit lymphoma.org.

Contact

Kinya P. Harte

646-465-9107

[email protected]

[email protected]

571-289-2542

SOURCE Lymphoma Research Foundation

Related Links

https://lymphoma.org

