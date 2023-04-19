SURVIVOR AND ADVOCATE PARIS HILTON'S 11:11 MEDIA IMPACT AND RAINN ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

Campaign Kicks Off During April's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse and Support Survivors in their Healing

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, and 11:11 Media Impact, the charitable division of Paris Hilton's next-gen media company 11:11 Media, today announced a new partnership aimed at preventing child sexual abuse. The collaboration will focus on messaging and social media campaigns that educate the public about the hidden epidemic of child sexual abuse.

11:11 Media Impact

Hilton's and RAINN's advocacy efforts will be amplified on behalf of survivors to pass laws that could prevent the abuse and exploitation of children, help law enforcement agencies pursue abusers, and help survivors pursue justice and healing.

Paris Hilton recently shared her own story of survivorship in her new book, Paris: The Memoir . Paris is using her lived-experience with childhood sexual assault to inspire others to share their stories and tell the world #ThisIsWhoIAm on social media.

In April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), both Hilton and RAINN will push for federal legislation, including the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act (SICAA). SICAA will be introduced this month by Rep. Ro Khanna (D- CA), Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on April 27. This bill, formerly known as Accountability for Congregate Care Act, enhances national data collection and reporting for youth in residential programs to increase transparency to ensure the safety and well-being of children in institutional care settings.

"Sharing my story in my new book was just the beginning of my work to shed light on the truths about child sexual abuse. Since then, many survivors have bravely shared their story with me and it's clear that the way we talk and think about child abuse must change — starting with much needed policy change," said Paris Hilton, survivor, advocate, and 11:11 Media CEO. "By shedding light on this issue, we can start important conversations and hopefully open the door for many to begin healing, but meaningful change will only happen if we demand it. This is why I am proud to be leading the effort to pass the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. This legislation is so important for preventing and responding to child sexual abuse in institutional settings."

"RAINN is immensely grateful for Paris Hilton's partnership to get the word out about preventing child sexual abuse. Her courage in sharing her story, and her thoughtful advocacy, will inspire others to begin their own healing," said Scott Berkowitz, president and founder of RAINN . "We share common goals in ensuring that survivors reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline and persuading legislators to do everything possible to stop child sexual abuse."

Facts about the child sexual abuse and exploitation crisis:

Child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is any content that depicts sexual activity with a minor. Most commonly pictures and videos, CSAM can live forever online, which leads to survivors being revictimized — and, often, retraumatized — repeatedly throughout their life.

(CSAM) is any content that depicts sexual activity with a minor. Most commonly pictures and videos, CSAM can live forever online, which leads to survivors being revictimized — and, often, retraumatized — repeatedly throughout their life. Last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline received over 32 million reports, the highest number of reports ever received in one year.

In 2021, Department of Justice-funded undercover systems detected over 325,000 unique IP addresses distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the majority of which are not being investigated.

Studies suggest that a majority of those who share CSAM also commit hands-on offenses against children in their communities.

Less than 1% of all leads identified in undercover databases are currently under investigation due to limited resources.

About Paris Hilton

CEO. Entrepreneur. Innovator. Advocate. For over two decades Paris Hilton has defined and dominated pop culture as one of the most recognizable humans on the planet. Masterfully leveraging her authentic self, Hilton has found success as the ultimate multi-hyphenate, building a worldwide audience of 70M+ and a thriving entertainment and consumer products empire that has amassed $4 billion in revenue.

About 11:11 Media

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, digital and web3, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experiences and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

About RAINN

RAINN , the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, founded by President Scott Berkowitz in 1994, operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting online.RAINN.org .

Contact:

PARIS HILTON

Rebecca Mellinger

Head of Impact, 11:11 Media

[email protected]

RAINN

Erinn Robinson

Director of Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE RAINN