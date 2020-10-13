Survivor Debuts ”Refined Rugged” Range of Sleek, Ultra-Protective Cases for Apple iPhone 12 Lineup

"This iPhone launch marks a defining moment for Survivor as it breaks free of both convention and constraint. We're redefining the concept of rugged cases with a refined, slim profile that provides maximum protection with consistent confidence whether in the field, on the road, during a workout, on a coffee run or hanging with the kids," said Brian Stech, CEO of Survivor. "Our redesigned Survivor line leverages decades of tested and trusted protection technologies to create sophisticated rugged designs that are not only great to look at, but also deliver confidence to go wherever life takes you."

The new Survivor case lineup for iPhone 12 are tested to military standards (MIL-STD 810G) and are designed to withstand the elements both of adventure and everyday challenges. Survivor's parametric pattern geometry provides advanced drop protection and grip where it's most needed, while Forticore™ protection technology helps displace shock and provide cushion against impacts, increasing drop height protection by 40% compared to traditional case materials. Beyond these trusted features, Survivor cases are wireless charging compatible, 5G compatible for the fastest connection possible, and come with a guaranteed-for-life warranty.

Additionally, the Survivor Extreme and Endurance cases feature antimicrobial protection that will not wear out or wash off that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs.

Available Survivor cases for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini include:

Extreme – An Exceptional Form for Extreme Protection (MSRP $49.99)

Extreme is designed and built to deliver maximum defense with four layers wrapped in a sleek form, offering adaptable style you can rely on. Features include:

Up to 16 feet of drop protection tested to military standards (MIL-STD 810G), guaranteed by Survivor's proprietary shock-dampening material, FortiCore™

Antimicrobial protection eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs

Scratch resistance and discoloration defense

Covered ports and volume rocker keep out dust and debris

Raised-edge bezel protects screen from drops onto uneven surfaces

Available in Black/Gray and Navy/Rose Quartz

Endurance –Design Driven, Protection Heavy (MSRP $39.99)

With aesthetics and details that rival the very best in modern design, Endurance's exterior shell contours provide a firm grip and a comfortable-to-touch feel in a slim form. Features include:

Up to 14 feet of drop protection tested to military standards (MIL-STD 810G), guaranteed by Survivor's proprietary shock-dampening material, FortiCore™

Antimicrobial protection eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs

Scratch resistance and discoloration defense

Raised-edge bezel protects screen from drops onto uneven surfaces

Available in Black/Gray, Olive/Bone, Navy/Flint Stone, Cloud Pink/Sky

Strong – Protected Permission for Play (MSRP $29.99)

Award-winning protection from a trusted adventure brand. Strong's interior design features patented parametric pattern geometry that not only looks great but delivers unrivaled drop protection in a slim form. Features include:

Up to 10 feet of drop protection tested to military standards (MIL-STD 810G), guaranteed by Survivor's proprietary shock-dampening material, FortiCore™

Scratch-resistant surface

Raised-edge bezel to protect the screen from drops onto uneven surfaces

Available in Clear, Black, Navy, Purple, Griffin Orange /Cool Gray

Clear – Unleash the Possibilities Through Trusted Protection (MSRP $19.99)

Never miss a shot with proven protection in an amazingly slim form. Features include:

Up to 6 feet of drop protection tested to military standards (MIL-STD 810G), with Survivor's trusted parametric defense in the sidewalls

Raised-edge bezel protects screen from drops onto uneven surfaces

Available in Clear, Black, Navy

Availability:

The complete range of Survivor's new slim, ultra-protective cases are now available for purchase at select retailers nationwide, verizonwireless.com and at GetSurvivor.com.

