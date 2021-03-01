Survivor International Women's Day Campaign Celebrates Stories of Inspirational Women

As part of its International Women's Day campaign, Survivor has partnered with Service Women's Action Network (SWAN) , whose CEO, Deshauna Barber, works tirelessly to shed light on the stories of this nation's dedicated and fearless servicewomen. Barber and SWAN will encourage women to share their own "Survivor Stories" on social media to celebrate the resilience and empowerment of all women worldwide throughout the month of March. Survivor will also donate 25 percent of the month's product sales from Verizon.com and GetSurvivor.com to SWAN 1 .

"We're honored to be partnering with Deshauna Barber to not only amplify her incredible story, but to give back to SWAN and support women who have served or are currently serving in the military as well," said Brian Stech, CEO of Survivor. "In uplifting stories such as Deshauna's and other women surviving obstacles in their lives, we at Survivor are pledging our commitment to continue to empower women and shine a light on marginalized voices."

SWAN is a member-driven organization serving as a voice for women who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. The only network focused on the needs of service women and women veterans, SWAN is devoted to supporting, connecting, and advocating for the individual and collective needs of past, present, and future service women.

"I'm excited to be aligned with Survivor and share my story on their social channels to reach women who've overcome in their own way, and to encourage others to celebrate their unique experiences," said Deshauna Barber, CEO of SWAN. "SWAN is incredibly grateful for the donation being made, which will help the organization continue to do the imperative work it does for women in the military community."

Survivor's slim, ultra-protective cases for iPhone, Android and iPad devices are now available at Verizon.com and at GetSurvivor.com.

About Survivor:

Say the name "Survivor" and there is an instant connection, an association for tough, trusted and tested protection that exemplifies the brand and our namesake. Survivor pioneered the rugged protection category as the first brand to introduce the MIL-SPEC 810G standard into our case line up, a standard that remains at the core of our product foundation today. Our protection products were forged from the long-standing Griffin Technology heritage with a simple purpose; to build trusted, forward-thinking products that protect your tech, maximize utility and are made to last. Our award-winning products are built to protect in the most extreme environments, yet our adaptable modern aesthetic offers accessible style with proven protection. Survivor. Engineered for the front lines. Used by Everyone.

About Incipio Group:

Incipio Group is a global leader in consumer technology solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, Kate Spade and Coach brands. Incipio Group has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and China.







1 Survivor will donate 25 percent of product sales during the month of March from Verizon.com and GetSurvivor.com, up to $25,000.

