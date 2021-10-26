SurvivorNetTV, The First Linear Channel for Cancer Survivors, to Stream Sony Pictures Television's Award-Winning Series 'The Big C'

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and SurvivorNetTV today announced that the award-winning series 'The Big C,' starring Emmy®-winning actress Laura Linney, will be available free on the streaming platform.

SurvivorNetTV , the first and only linear TV network from a health information provider, will stream the show beginning Jan. 1 and offer all four seasons through video-on-demand.

'The Big C,' which aired on Showtime for four seasons beginning in 2010, stars Laura Linney as Cathy Jamison, a high school teacher, wife and mother in suburban Minneapolis who is diagnosed with melanoma. It chronicles her relationships as she copes with her new reality and finds a renewed freedom in her life.

"As a leading digital health platform, we are continually investing to give our community more ways to access vital treatment information and stories that serve as a form of narrative medicine," said SurvivorNet CEO Steve Alperin. "For our linear TV channel, we chose 'The Big C' as our first foray into scripted narrative because it beautifully uses comedy to provide balance with the challenging subject of Laura Linney's character and her personal battle with melanoma. It's something we think many in our survivor community can relate to, find comfort in - and maybe even have a few laughs."

Throughout the four seasons, Linney's character, a suburban Minneapolis mother and school teacher, works through a vast array of emotions both in dealing with her diagnosis and in communicating it to her loved ones. Featuring outstanding writing and inspired performances from Linney, Oliver Platt, Gabriel Basso, John Benjamin Hickey, Phyllis Somerville and Gabourey Sidibe - as well as guest stars such as Idris Elba, Cynthia Nixon and many more - Linney was honored with both Emmy® and Golden Globe® awards for her performance.

Nearly 2 million people a month watch SNTV, which is available 24/7 on all major platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Roku and others, as well as streaming on telemedicine platforms, doctors' offices, in hospital waiting rooms, and more.

The streaming service offers documentaries, interviews with cancer survivors, advocates, and inspirational programming about resilience and hope. 'The Big C' will be the first fictional series to air on SurvivorNetTV.

"This show is a perfect fit for our audience because, while it depicts a woman who has cancer, the disease does not define her life. It is a story about relationships and the ways that people can connect with each other in the face of the numerous challenges life throws our way," Alperin added.

SurvivorNet is the country's leading media company for cancer information. The company has democratized access to the world's leading cancer experts, helping millions of Americans make better decisions about their care. SurvivorNet's resources are built in collaboration with the country's leading cancer centers. The company's daily news operation is syndicated widely and serves as an important source of information for millions of Americans every month. SurvivorNet was founded by Steve Alperin.

