Survivorship 2021 Ritual Abuse and Mind Control International Online Conference this weekend, May 21-23

Neil Brick will speak about Mind Control and How to Stop it. This presentation will explain how mind control and different suggestive techniques work in a variety of settings.

Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. https://ritualabuse.us http://neilbrick.com

Wendy Hoffman will speak about Self Esteem and Programming.

Wendy Hoffman endured various forms of high level secret mind control, and consequently had amnesia for most of her life. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman

Dr. Ellen Lacter will speak about One Hundred Children: A Parable for Healing from Dissociation-savvy Mind Control and Production of Sadistic Child abuse Materials: Psychology of the Victims and Perpetrators.

Ellen Lacter is a licensed Clinical Psychologist in private practice. She has been publishing and presenting on ritual abuse for 20 years.

https://endritualabuse.org/ https://ritualabuse.us/smart/ellen-lacter/

Dr. Randy Noblitt will present Institutional Child Abuse: A Panel Presentation and General Discussion. This Panel presentation discusses a topic depicted in popular media, institutional child abuse and Dissociation of Identity and Trained Trauma-Mediated Behaviors.

Randy Noblitt is a clinical psychologist and professor of clinical psychology with Annika Lundin, a doctoral student pursuing her degree in clinical psychology. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Dr. Sarah Nelson OBE will speak about Deliberate Disinformation in the Orkney ritual child abuse case

The Orkney child abuse case, was a highly publicised case in the UK from 1991 - 1992, had the 30th anniversary in February this year of nine children being removed into care in "dawn raids" by police and social workers.

Sarah Nelson has written and presented widely for decades on sexual abuse issues.

How to Find A Therapist - An Interactive Discussion Group

Elana Christiansen is a psychotherapist in private practice in California seeing clients experiencing trauma symptoms and dissociation and Eileen Aveni LMSW, LCSW, ACSW, BCD a psychotherapist

Olivia will speak about You're Not Who They Said You Are: My Battles For Freedom and Justice Through Perseverance and Exposing the Truth

She will be giving a broad overview of surviving 40 plus years of satanic ritual abuse and mind control

Olivia is a survivor of satanic ritual abuse and mind control at the government level.

