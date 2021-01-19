Survivorship Announces its 2021 Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Online Conference Speakers

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The conference will focus on being a survivor or clinician in a changing world.

Regular Conference - Saturday and Sunday May 22 - 23, 2021

Clinician's Conference - Friday May 21, 2021

Conference information: https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2021-conference/

Neil Brick will speak about Mind Control and How to Stop it. This presentation will explain how mind control and different suggestive techniques work in a variety of individual and public settings. These will include interpersonal relationships, abusive relationships, ritual abuse settings, social media, political manipulation and hypnosis.

Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His child abuse and ritual abuse newsletter S.M.A.R.T. https://ritualabuse.us has been published for over 25 years. http://neilbrick.com Research Page on Neil Brick https://ritualabuse.us/smart/neil-brick/

Wendy Hoffman will speak about Self-Esteem. Programming turns you away from your true self. Programmers and even satanic families do everything they can to make their victims feel bad about themselves, debasing them in every way possible. The hardest job is surviving satanic mind control while receiving little or no compassion, empathy or love.

Wendy Hoffman endured various forms of high level secret mind control, and consequently had amnesia for most of her life. She wants to help and support other survivors in their quests for freedom. Research Page on Wendy Hoffman https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman

Dr. Ellen Lacter will speak about One Hundred Children: A Parable for Healing from Dissociation-savvy Mind Control. Based on intensive therapy with survivors of ritual abuse and mind control and extensive interviews with colleagues who are survivor-activists and survivor-therapists, she has written a parable with 15 fictionalized examples of programming of dissociated child identities that describe common kinds of tactics used in programming.

Dr. Lacter will also speak about Production of Sadistic Child abuse Materials: Psychology of the Victims and Perpetrators. Children are being subjected to increasingly sadistic abuse within the production of child abuse materials on the dark web. Victims are often very young and likely to develop a multitude of dissociated self-states.

Ellen Lacter is a licensed Clinical Psychologist in private practice. She has been publishing and presenting on ritual abuse for 20 years. In more recent years, she has also developed expertise in treating victims of the production of sadistic child abuse materials. End Ritual Abuse https://endritualabuse.org/ Research Page on Dr. Ellen Lacter https://ritualabuse.us/smart/ellen-lacter/

