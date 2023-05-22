Survivorship Celebrates Its 34th Year Helping Survivors at its Eleventh Annual Conference

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivorship of Extreme or Ritualistic Abuse 2023 Online Conference https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2023-online-conference/

At the conference, participants reported they received a lot of information. They appreciated having a chance to get support and ideas to help them heal from their traumas.

In her discussion on Researching Ritual Abuse and Mind Control in Art and Literature: One Art Historian's Journey, Lynn Brunet PhD talked about the connections between a person's art and their past trauma memories. She discussed her book Answer to Jung: Making Sense of 'The Red Book' and Freemasonry. https://independent.academia.edu/LynnBrunet1

Neil Brick discussed The Effects of Social Movements on Survivor Support Systems and Survivor Recovery. He explained how those that attack trauma victim's stories use techniques like DARVO (Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender) and how they may suffer from the Dunning-Kruger effect (overestimating their knowledge). https://ritualabuse.us http://neilbrick.com

Rainer Kurz talked about the Enmeshment of the British False Memory Society and the British Psychological Society and his efforts to correct their views to reflect the actual memory research in the field. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rainer_Kurz2

Evidence-Based Practice Guidelines and Standards Relevant to the Psychological Care of Extreme Abuse Survivors was discussed by Dr. Randall Noblitt. He discussed the research supporting survivor stories and different types of evidence-based standards. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Ellen Lacter Ph.D. talked about Systematic and Organic Psychological Mechanisms that Perpetuate the Cycle of Extreme Abuse. She covered the topics of ritualistic abuse, production of sadistic child abuse materials, and sex-trafficking of young children to multiple perpetrators. https://endritualabuse.org

Shelby Rising Eagle's topic How to Create a Successful Recovery Path for Disassociated Survival Skills and DID discussed how to create a successful path of recovery for survivors of severe abuse. She talked about her own abuse story as well.

Patricia Quinn in her presentation on Creating Calm talked about ways art can help survivors of child abuse heal. 

Since 1989, Survivorship has been helping survivors of severe abuse. Through advocacy, education, publications and support groups, Survivorship has provided research and important knowledge to help survivors and their helpers. https://survivorship.org

Resources for Survivors of Extreme Abuse

The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2022 Conference Presentations

The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2021 Conference Presentations 

The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2020 Conference Presentations

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

