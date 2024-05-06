The Survivorship Trafficking and Extreme Abuse Online Conference 2024

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivorship reports working hard to support survivors for 35 years. The participants at this year's conference were provided with resources and educational materials to help them learn about trafficking and extreme abuse.

https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-trafficking-and-extreme-abuse-online-conference-2024

Survivorship Reports Successful Conference – Celebrates 35 Years of Helping Survivors - Trafficking and Extreme Abuse Post this Survivorship For survivors of ritual abuse, mind control, trafficking and torture and their supporters. https://survivorship.org

Neil Brick presented "Ritual Abuse, Sex Trafficking and Mind Control." He described how ritual abuse, mind control, and different suggestive techniques work to control sex trafficking survivors. Neil Brick is a survivor of ritualistic abuse. http://neilbrick.com S.M.A.R.T. https://ritualabuse.us

Dr. Lynn Brunet discussed "Masonic Ritual Abuse: Its Characteristics, Prevalence and Expression in Western Art and Culture." She examined the subject of Masonic ritual abuse. She asked a series of questions about how it is expressed in art and culture. Lynn Brunet (PhD) is an Australian art historian, artist, and survivor of Masonic ritual abuse. Her research examines the coupling of trauma and ritual in modern and contemporary Western art and literature.

Patricia Quinn spoke about "Uses of Art Therapy, Sensory Awareness and EMDR in Treating Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID)." She described the fluid uses of art therapy, Sensory Awareness and EMDR in treating Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). She presented "Using Creative Choice and Flow to Engage Healing States. She described the fluid uses of art therapy in treating complex traumas including Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). Patricia Quinn MS, ATR-BC, LCAT, NBCCH is an artist and art therapist in private practice. She has taught courses in art therapy for 30 years.

Randy Noblitt PhD discussed "Teaching Trauma and Dissociation in Higher Education." He explained how researchers found deficits in trauma-informed training in their sample of 193 APA-accredited clinical psychology programs. Randy Noblitt is a professor of Clinical Psychology at Alliant International University and a licensed psychologist in Texas. He has evaluated and treated extreme abuse survivors clinically since 1979. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Dr. Rainer Kurz presented "Tackling Complex Trauma Assessment Problems with Cybernetic Big 5 Theory." He explained contemporary personality assessment theory to illustrate opportunities and risks when using psychometric questionnaires in situations where extreme abuse has been alleged. Rainer Kurz is a Chartered Psychologist. Since 1990 Rainer has worked in Research & Development roles for leading test publishers. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rainer_Kurz2

There were discussion groups for survivors, including "Recovery Tips for and by Survivors." Survivorship https://survivorship.org/

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference