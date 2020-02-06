Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control announces the speakers at the May 2020 Conference - Dr. Karol Darsa, Neil Brick, Cristina Mardirossian, LMFT and Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinician's Conference is Friday May 15, 2020. The regular conference is Saturday and Sunday May 16 - 17, 2020 https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2020-conference/

The conference location is Reconnect Integrative Trauma Treatment Center in Pacific Palisades, California. This conference provides attendees opportunities to learn about severe abuse research and resources.

Conference Speakers will include:

Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt will speak about Extreme Abuse Survivors, Social Security Benefits, and Ethical Practice - They will discuss how many trauma survivors have debilitating psychological and physical symptoms that prevent them from maintaining gainful employment. This workshop provides an introduction to SSA requirements for healthcare providers and survivors. Pamela Perskin Noblitt is a non-attorney claimants representative for individuals applying for SSDI and SSI benefits. Randy Noblitt is a clinical psychologist and professor of clinical psychology at the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) at Alliant International University, Los Angeles. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Cristina Mardirossian, LMFT will discuss Identifying the Personality Systems of Mind Control Survivors and Trauma Treatment - She will explain how therapists are increasingly starting to see that many of their clients have histories of complex and chronic abuse. Cristina Mardirossian is the owner and director of Pasadena Trauma Therapy, Inc. Cristina is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in Pasadena, CA.

Neil Brick will speak about Misinformation Campaigns Against Survivors. He will discuss how child and ritual abuse survivors and their advocates have been attacked by misinformation campaigns the last several years. Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His child and ritual abuse newsletter S.M.A.R.T. https://ritualabuse.us has been published for over 24 years. http://neilbrick.com

Dr. Karol Darsa will speak about the 5 Common Mistakes in Trauma Treatment - She will discuss how trauma treatment is becoming one of the top areas to specialize in and how it is important to have proper training to work with unprocessed trauma to achieve good outcomes for clients. Dr. Karol Darsa, licensed psychologist and founder and executive director of Reconnect Integrative Trauma Treatment Center. She has about 20 years of clinical and administrative experience in trauma and mental health disorders.

Research information:

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Child Abuse Wiki – Recovered Memory http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Recovered_Memories

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference