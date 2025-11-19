Surya Oil & Gas Corp. Announces FINRA Approval of Name and Ticker Change to SURY

CHARLESTON, W.V., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surya Oil & Gas Corp. ("Surya" or the "Company") (OTCID: CNRC), advancing sustainable energy development through AI-driven exploration, today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved the Company's name and ticker change from Cunningham Natural Resources (CNRC) to Surya Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCID: SURY), effective immediately. Current shareholders are not required to take any action. Trading under the new ticker symbol SURY will commence at the opening on November 19, 2025.

This approval marks the completion of a key step in Surya's strategic transformation as outlined in its Q2 report [read here] which introduced a new board and management team, and the licensing of Surya Energy Services, LLC's proprietary Kubera™ technology. Together, these initiatives reflect Surya's forward-looking vision and commitment to accelerating value-creation through technology-enabled energy development.

In conjunction with this change, Surya has launched a new corporate logo, is refreshing its investor materials, and is developing a new website to reflect its updated identity and strategy.

Hemal Rathod, Chief Executive Officer of Surya Oil & Gas, Corp. commented: "We view the ticker change to SURY as an important milestone in our evolution. Together with our new leadership team and the integration of Kubera™, Surya is positioned to unlock meaningful value from our core acreage while building a platform for future growth."

About Surya Oil & Gas Corp.

Surya Oil & Gas Corp., (OTCID: SURY) a portfolio company of Aruna Holdings LLC, is advancing traditional oil and gas development while making strategic investments in the energy and digital transition. The Company controls 34,000 acres in West Virginia with $352 million in certified reserves and has identified an additional potential 400 million barrels valued at over $20 billion using its proprietary Kubera™ AI technology. With production set to recommence in early 2026, Surya is focused on sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation across a global investment mandate. Follow Surya Oil & Gas Corp. on LinkedIn.

About Aruna Holdings LLC

Aruna Holdings LLC owns an 80% interest in Surya Oil & Gas Corp. Aruna maintains a diverse portfolio of affiliated business interests across the health and wellness, real estate, hospitality, oil and gas, alternative energy, and data center development sectors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

