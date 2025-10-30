Susan Britton of The Academies Recognized with 2025 ICF Coaching Impact Award

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Britton has been honored as a 2025 ICF Coaching Impact Award winner, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the coaching profession and her transformative impact on individuals, organizations, and communities. The ICF Coaching Impact Awards, the International Coaching Federation's highest honor, celebrates high-performing coaches and organizations whose positive impact through coaching is helping improve workplaces, transform lives, and contribute to social change.

Susan Britton, MCC, founder of The Academies, has received the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Distinguished Educator Award, a global honor recognizing exceptional leadership and integrity in the field of coaching education. Britton, a Master Coach educator with over 25 years of innovation, has trained thousands of professionals and solopreneur coaches who bring leadership coaching frameworks into organizations and private practices around the world.

Susan Britton was selected in the Distinguished Educator category for her outstanding work as a master coach educator. As founder of The Academies for Neuroscience Coaching, Inc., she designs ICF-accredited programs known for academic rigor, psychological safety, and practical application, helping new coaches reach PCC-level skill early in their training. A pioneer in integrating neuroscience and systems psychodynamics into leadership, career, and strengths coaching, Susan mentors diverse faculty, develops cutting-edge curricula, and inspires lifelong learning. Her teaching has fostered credentialed coaches and human-centric leaders who are reflective, ethical practitioners, creating transformational impact worldwide. Through her efforts, The Academies has shaped the learning journeys of more than 5,000 coaches and coach-approach leaders in 40+ countries.

"The ICF Coaching Impact Awards celebrate leaders who use coaching to create measurable, lasting impact," said ICF Award Director Stephanie Norris. "Through their remarkable achievements, Susan Britton shows us what's possible when coaching is applied with purpose and passion. She is an inspiration to us all."

The 2025 award winners join a distinguished circle of leaders who set a global benchmark for coaching excellence, integrity, and impact. This recognition highlights the essential role of coaching in helping people navigate complexity, embrace growth, and lead with purpose.

"This award is a tremendous validation of the impact that intentional, brain-friendly coaching can have," said Susan Britton. "We know change is easier said than done; it requires getting the brain and body on board. This recognition speaks to our success in developing neuro-informed coach training that makes the process more energizing, enjoyable, and sustainable, which ultimately empowers organizations and strengthens communities."

About Susan Britton

Susan is founder/president of The Academies for Neuroscience Coaching, Inc., which has provided global thought-leadership in coaching education for 25 years, offering certifications in leadership, career, and strengths-based coaching; an ICF-approved Level 1 & Level 2 and CCE provider, as well as an SHRM recertification provider for professional development credits. For more information, visit www.theacademies.com.

About ICF

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization, leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Its 60,000-plus members located in more than 160 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching. Visit www.coachingfederation.org.

