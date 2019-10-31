Susan Danzig Named to Financial Planning Association's Board of Directors

MORAGA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Danzig, president of Susan Danzig, LLC in Moraga, Calif., has been named to Financial Planning Association® 's (FPA®) Board of Directors. Danzig will serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2020 and will apply her extensive experience as a business development expert and Certified Business Development Coach to help guide FPA's objective of advancing the recognition of the financial planning professionals.

"I am honored to have been named to FPA's Board of Directors and look forward to working with the leading membership association for financial planning professionals," said Danzig. "I have dedicated my career to helping financial professionals understand their value so that they can elevate and grow their business. I am excited to use my experience to help further FPA's vision to support and advance the profession."

With more than 25 years of experience, Danzig has helped countless financial service professionals understand, appreciate and clarify their value, define their specialization, and create effective marketing strategies. She has helped both individuals and firms increase their income and pursue ongoing success by providing strategic business planning strategies that can help attract high-end prospects, reach ideal clients, and validate an advisor's value so they can confidently communicate their fees.

Danzig joins the Board of Directors with three other new members; Robert Van Beck, CFP®, EFA, FFP, founder and director of About Life & Finance B.V. in Roosendaal, The Netherlands; Claudia Cypher Kane, CFP®, CIMA®, CPWA®, ADPA®, CDFA®, financial advisor at Raymond James Financial Services in Roseville, Calif.; and Carl A. Wayne, J.D., senior advisor, charitable estate planning at the American Heart Association in Los Angeles.

"I'm excited to welcome these talented and experienced members to the FPA Board of Directors as we continually advocate on behalf of our members and the profession," says 2019 FPA President Evelyn M. Zohlen, CFP®. "Skip, Robert, Susan, Claudia and Carl are passionate about advancing the financial planning profession and will bring diverse perspectives to help guide our future success in the spirit of our primary aim: To elevate the profession that transforms lives through the power of financial planning."

The FPA Board of Directors sets the vision and strategic direction for the association, using FPA's core beliefs as the key filters for making decisions in a fiduciary capacity on behalf of members and constituents. The 2020 Board will be comprised of 14 total members, which includes the four newly elected members and FPA Executive Director and CEO Lauren M. Schadle, CAE.

About Susan Danzig

With more than 25 years of experience, Danzig has helped countless financial service professionals understand their worth and plan for the long-term growth of their company. By focusing on step-by-step implementation, she helps both firms and individuals scale up their business while supporting existing clients along the way. Danzig is a graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder and a Certified Business Development Coach. She has also received training in advanced group, business corporate, and personal coaching skills through Coach U, one of the premier coach training programs in the world. For more information, visit www.susandanzig.com or call (925) 954-1773.

About the Financial Planning Association

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the principal membership organization for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professionals, educators, financial services professionals and students who are committed to elevating the profession that transforms lives through the power of financial planning. Through a collaborative effort to provide members with tools and resources for professional education, business support, advocacy and community, FPA is the indispensable resource in the advancement of today's CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional. Learn more about FPA at OneFPA.org and follow on Twitter at twitter.com/fpassociation .

