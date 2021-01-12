Susan Davis International Launches Comprehensive Interactive Military Observances Calendar

"Serving organizations in the military and veteran community has taught us where to find trusted sources for making our clients' work accurate, timely and relevant," said Susan Ann Davis, Chairman of Susan Davis International. "We decided to collect these resources into a digital calendar format, knowing it could be a resource for anyone working to support or communicate about those who serve our nation."

SDI has worked with the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, corporations and national nonprofits including the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; Military Women's Memorial; Marine Corps Heritage Foundation; Army Historical Foundation; Elizabeth Dole Foundation; USO; The Independence Fund; and Homes for Our Troops, among others. The firm's military support is also personal as a number of SDI staff are veterans or proud military family members.

SDI's military calendar highlights observances, special events, and historic moments in military history. Each event included is linked to additional information. Organizations may request that additional observances be included in regular updates of the calendar.

For more information, please visit https://www.susandavis.com/military-events-calendar/ .

About Susan Davis International (SDI)

Susan Davis International (SDI) is a national award-winning, woman-owned small business headquartered in Washington, D.C., named as one of the top six small business public relations/special events agencies in the U.S. Public and private sector clients have been coming to SDI for more than 40 years to create, produce and promote historic events, launch organizations, build partnerships and build or repair reputations. SDI has received more than 30 national awards for work with the Department of Defense, service branches, military and veteran organizations, families and government agencies. SDI is a founder of, and the Washington, D.C., based partner in, IPREX, a global partnership of 72 communications, marketing, and special event agencies with 115 offices and 1,800 staff worldwide. For more information visit www.susandavis.com.

SOURCE Susan Davis International

Related Links

www.susandavis.com

